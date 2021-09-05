Tomb Raider’s official cookbook includes the world’s fanciest beans on toast

An official recipe book based on the Tomb Raider series is being released in October, and the first four meals have been revealed. The Lara Croft cookbook will feature meals from the different locations Lara’s shot things in – which we now know includes Peru stir-fry, Japanese pancakes, and the trickiest beans on toast ever.

Announced earlier this year as part of Tomb Raider’s 25th-anniversary celebrations, which included everything apart from a game announcement, Tomb Raider: Official Cookbook and Travel Guide will be released in October and features over 40 recipes based on Lara’s adventures around the world.

The recipes have been put together by Tara Theoharis, otherwise known as The Geeky Hostess and author of The Minecrafter’s Cookbook. This weekend Theoharis revealed the first four recipes from the Tomb Raider cookbook – the Peruvian Lomo Saltado stir-fry, deep-fried Indian dish Vada Pav, Japanese pancakes Okonomiyaki, and yes, British beans on toast. Although I’m not sure I’ve ever had it with garlic and onion powder, Worcestershire sauce, and apple cider vinegar before.

Aside from the recipes, each page comes with details on the history of the dish and the connection to the Tomb Raider franchise, which is pretty neat. Taking beans on toast as an example – the writers apparently dug out a bio that came out alongside the original game in 1996, which stated the classic UK dish is Lara’s favourite meal. That’s pretty cool attention to detail, so this might be a fun read as well as a neat recipe book.

Preview pages from the Tomb Raider: Official Cookbook and Travel Guide here! I'm LOVING the layout. Which recipe are you going to try first? pic.twitter.com/2sFPKr20v6 — Tara Theoharis (@TaraTheoharis) September 3, 2021

Tomb Raider: The Official Cookbook and Travel Guide is out on October 26 and has an RRP of £22.99/$29.99. There may not be any new Tomb Raider games coming out for a while, but there is going to be a crossover with Ubisoft’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint soon – and a fan is currently remaking Tomb Raider: Angel of Darkness in Unreal Engine 4.