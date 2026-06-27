Legacy of Atlantis is "perfect" for newcomers, because it's "the foundation of where Tomb Raider is going"

Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis is a game caught between two, or arguably even three, audiences. There are those like me who grew up with the '90s originals, and still hold that affinity for 'classic' Lara Croft, the sharp-edged explorer. Then you have the group that came in with the 2013 reboot trilogy, where the iconic lead is treated more as a survivor on the back foot. Now, another decade-plus on, Legacy of Atlantis is striking a balance between them. We've also got Tomb Raider: Catalyst on the horizon, however - so if you're new to the series, is this throwback to the olden days still worth your time?

"I say yes," Experience Director Jeff Adams remarks. Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis is a reimagining of the first game - albeit one operating at a "much deeper" level - while the upcoming Catalyst will tell a brand-new adventure. If you've never played the action-adventure games before, you might assume that this means Catalyst will be the better point for you to jump on board, but the teams at Crystal Dynamics and Flying Wild Hog want to emphasize that this is the place to start.

Speaking to PCGamesN at Summer Game Fest, Art Director Arek Tomaszewski tells us that he believes the almost ten-year gap since Shadow of the Tomb Raider is beneficial to the level of interest in Legacy of Atlantis. "This is just my gut feeling, but people need to get hungry enough for a new one. It's actually really good timing, because people are hungry for it, and we were hungry to make it." That's presumably doubly true when you're planning two games in relatively close proximity.

Adams plays coy on how the Lara we see in Legacy of Atlantis will compare to her Catalyst incarnation, but he does say that "Legacy of Atlantis provides the foundation of where Tomb Raider is going, so it's actually the perfect place to come in and get seated." Game Director Raul Siqueira adds, "It's also a 'no homework needed' type of entry point.

"If you've played the other games, you're probably going to grab a lot more of the Easter Eggs and little nods that we're doing," Siqueira continues. "Because we're all fans, so obviously we put a bunch of them in the game. But if you know absolutely nothing about Tomb Raider, Legacy of Atlantis stands on its own feet and does a great job of introducing who Lara is as a character, and what her journey is all about."

Looking to the future, has the team thought about the possibility of more reimaginings in this format? "If it's up to us, we consider all of them forever," Siqueira answers. "Making Tomb Raider games, it's one of the greatest privileges that I have in my career, and if it's up to me I'll keep making them until someone takes it off us."

Before Crystal Dynamics can think too hard about what's next, however, it needs to deliver on Legacy of Atlantis. "Let's get this right," Adams chimes in. "You get this right, reintroduce Lara to her core fans, present her for new fans, and establish this really great foundational starting point. Then the world is wide open."

Tomb Raider Legacy of Atlantis will release on Friday February 12, 2027. You can wishlist it on Steam to be notified when it arrives - whether you're there for nostalgia purposes or as a fresh-faced adventurer.

Additional reporting by Tom Hopkins for PCGamesN at Summer Game Fest.