The Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis system requirements are more demanding than many modern games, but should still allow most players to fire up the game, even if it means running it on low settings. With GPU options starting at either an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1070 or RTX 2060 Super, or an AMD Radeon RX 5700, those still stuck on the likes of a GTX 1060 will be out of luck, but any newer, more powerful card should stand you in good stead.

In other words, no you won't need to upgrade to the very best graphics card to run Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis, but if you've been holding out on one, you might need to step up to a slightly newer or more powerful system. Both minimum and recommended specs are listed for the Lara's upcoming adventure, but performance expectations aren't mentioned, and there are no suggestions for running the game on Ultra or at 4K, so we'll have to wait until closer to release to find those out.

Here are the Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis system requirements for PC:

Minimum Recommended (High) OS Windows 10/11 64-bit Windows 10/11 64-bit GPU AMD Radeon RX 5700

Nvidia GeForce GTX 1070 or RTX 2060 Super AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT

Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 VRAM Not stated Not stated CPU AMD Ryzen 5 3600

Intel Core i5 18600 AMD Ryzen 7 5600X

Intel Core i7 9700K RAM 16GB 16GB Storage 80GB 80GB Performance expectation Not stated Not stated Notes SSD requirement not stated SSD requirement not stated

The Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis minimum requirements stipulate you'll need either an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1070 or RTX 2060 Super, or an AMD Radeon RX 5700. These are notably higher GPU requirements than many games, with the likes of Death Stranding 2, for instance, needing a GTX 1060 or RX 5500 XT.

Given that the GTX 1060 the most popular GPU on the recent Steam hardware survey, and that the GTX 1070 was a distinct step up in power and price, those still running old, mid-range PCs may find they need an upgrade just to get Legacy of Atlantis running. That said, with this game not requiring Windows 11 and still relying on very old CPUs, a GPU upgrade is about the only likely upgrade most gamers will need to worry about.

Crystal Dynamics doesn't provide an expected performance measure for this spec, but generally minimum specs deliver 1080p at 30fps.

Stepping up to the recommended specs, these are once again quite a bit higher on the GPU front than some other games, with the AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT and Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 being relatively powerful, recent cards. Again, other specs are more attainable, and we don't know the level of performance to be expected here, but it's likely you'll need at least the above GPUs to play at 1080p with medium settings and get 60fps.

Elsewhere, both specs require 16GB RAM, which could once again prove a problem for older systems that haven't upgraded yet. However, while PC RAM prices are a problem at the moment for DDR5 systems, DDR4 and older memory isn't quite so expensive, so an upgrade to 16GB should be relatively affordable.

Likewise, an SSD isn't noted as a requirement, so you could get away with running the game on an old hard drive. However, we would recommend using an SSD instead, even if it's a basic and slow one - it'll be far faster than an HDD and should prevent slow game and level loading times.

You can check out our best SSD guide for our top recommendations, or just grab a cheap option like this 500GB Crucial P310 drive. It's not the fastest, but it's only $79.99 and is fine for storing your game library.

When it comes to Steam Deck compatibility, the answer to the question, "can you play Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis?" is likely to be "Yes," but until we get the official Steam Deck Verified, we won't know for sure.