Huge new Tomb Raider sale gets you some of the best action games for 85% off

The Tomb Raider Remastered Trilogy is currently half-price as part of an ongoing sale over at Humble. If you fancy running through the adventures of one of PC gaming’s first leading ladies, from her earliest foray in Peru to the ruins of ancient India, now’s a pretty great time to jump in.

With Netflix’s adaptation of Tomb Raider currently on streaming, there’s been a spike in interest for Tomb Raider 1 -3 Remastered. The original Tomb Raider is still well worth a go thanks to its slow build and feeling of isolation, contrasting sharply with Lara’s loveable wit. There’s a reason it’s still often counted among the best action-adventure games.

Tomb Raider 2 takes a more colorful approach, with more outdoor environments and a bigger focus on combat. It also has the best secrets system of the bunch and truly rewards your exploration.

Finally, Tomb Raider 3 is essentially a love letter to the series up to that point, amping up the over-the-top elements and difficulty. It blends the intense combat of Tomb Raider 2 with the 1996 original’s moodier settings. If you’ve played Crystal Dynamics’ remakes, you might be surprised by how much OG Lara differs from the grittier, modern interpretation. Witty, beautiful, and badass, she deserves her iconic status.

There’s a whole bunch of other Tomb Raider games in the sale too. Here’s everything included in the Tomb Raider Spotlight Sale:

The Tomb Raider sale lasts until Thursday, October 24, 2024. Humble Choice users will enjoy an even deeper discount on the cross-country archaeological adventure series.

