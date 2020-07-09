The next free game from Epic will scratch your Diablo itch

Another week has arrived, and that means it’s time for more free games. The Escapists 2, Lifeless Planet, and Killing Floor 2 are now live on the service, and Epic has revealed the next free title, too. Next week, you’ll be able to claim Torchlight 2, the Diablo-style loot-slasher from the now-defunct Runic Games.

Torchlight 2 will be available starting July 16 at 8:00 PDT / 11:00 EDT / 16:00 BST, and the promotion will last until July 23 at those same times. Once you claim the game, it’ll remain in your Epic Launcher library forever, the same as any other giveaway from the store. You’ll be able to hit the promotion page to claim Torchlight 2 for yourself when the time comes.

The original Torchlight was basically a modernised take on the first Diablo, and Torchlight 2 similarly builds upon the more open-ended style of environments from Diablo 2. It served as a notable alternative for ARPG fans waiting for Diablo 3 to turn things around, and these days, well… that Diablo 4 release date ain’t hitting us any time soon.

Torchlight 3 launched into Steam Early Access a month ago to a mixed response, though naturally there’s still work to be done.

If you’re looking for more free PC games – or perhaps more specifically, free Steam games – you’ll find plenty of options at the appropriate links.