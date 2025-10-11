New Torchlight Infinite season 'Overrealm' is out now, which means it's time for my regular reminder that XD's free-to-play ARPG is worth your time if you're looking for a little break from the genre titans. Diablo 4 has the spectacle, Path of Exile offers deep buildcrafting, and Last Epoch boasts the most flexible skill system, but Torchlight Infinite's sheer speed and flashiness make it a great way to cleanse your loot-blasting palette. With an overhauled endgame that'll challenge your builds and skills in equal measure and a fresh look for its biggest agent of chaos, there are plenty of reasons to check in once more.

Torchlight Infinite Season 12 (or SS10, depending how you prefer to count) is 'Overrealm,' and it's named for the unstable alternate dimension that you'll be hopping into as you work your way through the new-look endgame. In there, you'll be racing against time to progress as deep as possible and maximize your rewards before the realm collapses and sends you back whence you came. Optimizing your builds and putting them to the test is what makes the best games like Diablo truly shine, and you can expect plenty of that here.

Much like PoE's Atlas, you're able to customize your potential payout from the Overrealm using an item called the 'Bottled Shadow,' along with the 'Containment Dossier.' This permanent progression system awards you upgrades ranging from increased run time to temporary combat pets, auto-looting functionality, a personal teleporter, and the ability to summon special elite monster packs with particularly valuable loot drops.

Elsewhere, XD has overhauled its talent system with the introduction of 'Ethereal Prisms.' These can be socketed into talent nodes, replacing them with a specific bonus. You're able to equip just one of these at a time, but they offer some particularly potent upgrades, and you're also able to throw in one 'Inverse Image.' This special prism reflects all talents within its range and amplifies their effects, while also removing any prerequisite requirements to use them.

Bing has been given another hero trait, which you can think of as an entirely new way to play the character. 'Creative Genius' trades out Bing's chaotic style for a more tactical spellcasting loadout that employs twin resources of Whimsy and Ingenuity. Additionally, he gets a unique trait system that grants him a talent from each side of the pool at the landmarks of levels 45, 60, and 75, opening up the potential for hybrid builds.

Like any TLI season, Overrealm also packs in a whole heap of new legendary gear, including several fresh universal mechanics. On the buff side you can look to make use of hasten, fortitude, and aggression effects, while the debuffs let you inflict frail (increased spell damage taken), torment (amplified damage-over-time), or infiltration (various elemental effects that can reduce enemy potency) on your victims.

The update also introduces a new set of 'combo skills' (along with gear bonuses and support effects to match) that deliver several moves in sequence, rewarding you if you're able to land the full thing. 'Crescent Slash,' for example, starts with a single energy wave, followed by a flurry, and finally a finisher. You're able to use blinks and mobility skills mid-combo without breaking your flow, but other abilities will reset you back to the start.

Last season's Outlaw mechanic that saw you carjacking armored convoys to earn the right to raid a central vault proved so popular that it's been made part of the core game, so you're able to return to that if you enjoyed it. XD has also rolled out a range of additional tweaks to progression and quality-of-life upgrades. Ember costs for some crafting have been dramatically reduced, mutated legendaries are no longer bound and can be crafted and traded, and the Trade House should update more regularly for a better experience.

The Torchlight Infinite 'Overrealm' update is out now, and you can play for free on Steam. You can read the patch notes courtesy of XD for a comprehensive run-down of all the changes in detail.

While it doesn't typically hold my attention for quite as long as some of its rivals, blasting through a new TLI season always feels like a reinvigorating shot to the neurons after slogging my way through the heavier, more straight-laced ARPGs, so I'd recommend giving it a shot, especially with no entry cost.

With Titan Quest 2's second act now live, Grim Dawn expansion Fangs of Asterkarn on the horizon, and Moon Beast Productions gathering Blizzard veterans for a mysterious new project, we're quite frankly spoiled for choice.