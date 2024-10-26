Diablo 4 Vessel of Hatred has been a fantastic revitalization for Blizzard’s dominant RPG. Yet we’re now reaching that quieter post-DLC period where the hype dies down and players look for something else to do as they wonder what the midseason patch will bring. Landing at just the perfect moment is Torchlight Infinite Season 6, the Frozen Canvas. Introducing a new playable character and a wealth of changes, the free Steam game’s latest update has catapulted it to its highest player count since January 2023.

Torchlight Infinite isn’t quite the full-scale challenger to Diablo 4 that the series’ best game, Torchlight 2, was to Blizzard’s previous RPG, but it’s still got a lot going for it. It’s fast, flashy, fun, and it’s a free Steam game, so if you’ve had your fill of everything Vessel of Hatred has to offer and need something to tide you over to the Path of Exile 2 beta release date, it’s a great option.

Torchlight Infinite Season 6 is all about painting pieces of the eponymous Frozen Canvas, creating new maps to tackle in the process. It also adds another playable character, Selena the Tide Whisper, who switches between forms mid-fight to offer both support and damage as needed. If you’re new to the game, or haven’t experimented with some of the other classes yet, all of the past heroes and their various hero traits are available to try for free.

The results are clear. Since The Frozen Canvas launched, the Torchlight Infinite player count has peaked at 12,186 in the past 24 hours. That’s not only the biggest bump we’ve seen since the launch of last season – it actually eclipses everything going back to the game’s second beta season, Blacksail, in 2023, making it the highest player count we’ve seen since the official full release.

That’s an impressive number for sure, especially when further supplemented by an additional 3,531 player peak for the Chinese-language version of the game. If that has you watching with interest, I’d urge you to jump in. While Torchlight Infinite doesn’t feel quite as satisfying to play as some of its rivals, it is still a lot of fun, and feels distinct enough from the other ARPGs on the market to warrant a look, especially at the launch of a new season.

If you want to join, you can do so right now – Torchlight Infinite is free to play on Steam. Simply head to the game’s store page to download it and get started.

Alternatively, dive into another of the best games like Diablo to play in 2024, or simply one of the best RPGs on PC instead.

You can also follow us on Google News for daily PC games news, reviews, and guides, or grab our PCGN deals tracker to net yourself some bargains.