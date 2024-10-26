We may earn a commission when you buy through links in our articles. Learn more.

Torchlight Infinite hits highest peak in over a year in the wake of Diablo 4 DLC

As the excitement for Diablo 4 Vessel of Hatred dies down, and ahead of Path of Exile 2, free ARPG Torchlight Infinite is thriving on Steam.

Torchlight Infinite Season 6 catapults the free PC game to a Steam player high - New hero Selena, a turquoise-haired woman in a purple dress.
Ken Allsop's Avatar

Published:

Torchlight Infinite 

Diablo 4 Vessel of Hatred has been a fantastic revitalization for Blizzard’s dominant RPG. Yet we’re now reaching that quieter post-DLC period where the hype dies down and players look for something else to do as they wonder what the midseason patch will bring. Landing at just the perfect moment is Torchlight Infinite Season 6, the Frozen Canvas. Introducing a new playable character and a wealth of changes, the free Steam game’s latest update has catapulted it to its highest player count since January 2023.

Torchlight Infinite isn’t quite the full-scale challenger to Diablo 4 that the series’ best game, Torchlight 2, was to Blizzard’s previous RPG, but it’s still got a lot going for it. It’s fast, flashy, fun, and it’s a free Steam game, so if you’ve had your fill of everything Vessel of Hatred has to offer and need something to tide you over to the Path of Exile 2 beta release date, it’s a great option.

YouTube Thumbnail

Torchlight Infinite Season 6 is all about painting pieces of the eponymous Frozen Canvas, creating new maps to tackle in the process. It also adds another playable character, Selena the Tide Whisper, who switches between forms mid-fight to offer both support and damage as needed. If you’re new to the game, or haven’t experimented with some of the other classes yet, all of the past heroes and their various hero traits are available to try for free.

The results are clear. Since The Frozen Canvas launched, the Torchlight Infinite player count has peaked at 12,186 in the past 24 hours. That’s not only the biggest bump we’ve seen since the launch of last season – it actually eclipses everything going back to the game’s second beta season, Blacksail, in 2023, making it the highest player count we’ve seen since the official full release.

That’s an impressive number for sure, especially when further supplemented by an additional 3,531 player peak for the Chinese-language version of the game. If that has you watching with interest, I’d urge you to jump in. While Torchlight Infinite doesn’t feel quite as satisfying to play as some of its rivals, it is still a lot of fun, and feels distinct enough from the other ARPGs on the market to warrant a look, especially at the launch of a new season.

Torchlight Infinite Steam player count - SteamDB chart showing a peak of 12,186 players in the last 24 hours.

If you want to join, you can do so right now – Torchlight Infinite is free to play on Steam. Simply head to the game’s store page to download it and get started.

Alternatively, dive into another of the best games like Diablo to play in 2024, or simply one of the best RPGs on PC instead.

You can also follow us on Google News for daily PC games news, reviews, and guides, or grab our PCGN deals tracker to net yourself some bargains.

Ken is a news writer for PCGamesN. He wants to play everything that comes out, but keeps finding himself back on old favorites. As such, you’ll find him covering the latest updates for FFXIV and Terraria, and diving deep into some of today’s biggest games such as Baldur’s Gate 3 and Diablo 4. He especially loves RPGs, soulslikes, and roguelikes, and just won't stop talking about the Monster Hunter and Like a Dragon games. A masters graduate in mathematics, you’ll also find Ken playing the piano, cello, and guitar in his spare time.