If you don’t fancy shelling out for Diablo 4 Vessel of Hatred and can’t wait until the Path of Exile 2 beta to get your loot fix, free-to-play ARPG Torchlight Infinite is a great alternative. While it might not have quite the same level of depth of some of its rivals, its fast-paced gameplay and explosive build variety make it a great option if you’re craving that monster-blasting sensation. As its sixth season begins, a new hero joins the roster, alongside updates to the world and crafting improvements.

The new Torchlight Infinite hero is Selena, “a powerful musician whose melodic song will light up the Frozen Canvas.” She arrives with Season 6 of the free Steam game, and can jump between two different aspects. In Bard Mode, Selena’s skills are wreathed in colorful but deadly foam clouds that burst upon contact with enemies, allowing her to stop her foes in their tracks or move swiftly across the battlefield herself. Switch to Loud Song mode, however, and Selena sacrifices her freedom of movement for dramatic damage boosts, allowing her to quickly flip between support and DPS modes.

Frozen Canvas is the theme of Torchlight Infinite Season 6, and will see the Netherrealm frozen over. You’ll collect Snowpaper Fragments as you explore that can be combined to unlock paintings. Doing so unlocks Color Mixing Objectives, a new set of tasks that will see you craft your own masterpieces, before you “step onto the Frozen Canvas itself to transform this living landscape to your own desires.”

Collecting Colored Snow will boost your own painting skills and brushstrokes, while also revealing hidden monsters and treasure across the snow-laden Netherrealm. In line with this come new support skills using Inspiration Essence and materials from the Frozen Canvas: Split Shot’s Rapid Advance turns it into a channeled skill, Groundshaker’s Wrathful Vault transforms it into a leaping attack, Whirlwind’s Whirling Blade makes it into a projectile, and Ring of Blades can now apply to minions using Strength in Numbers.

Beyond this are balance changes to abilities, with hero traits also simplified “to allow for a more focused approach to leveling up characters.” There’s also been a big overhaul to crafting, with the intent of making it “a more consistent experience.” You’ll now be able to use materials to corrode non-legendary equipment for a chance at powerful T0 affixes.

As mentioned, the Netherrealm itself has also seen plenty of changes. The main endgame system of Torchlight Infinite, it’ll now see more confusion cards activating, along with extra, more challenging levels to explore in both Profound Timemark 8 and Deep Space. You’ll also be able to take on a daily boss battle and prove your might in a new Supreme Showdown mode against 20 high-level bosses. Succeed, and you’ll earn a legendary seasonal Pactspirit.

Torchlight Infinite Season 6 ‘The Frozen Canvas’ begins Thursday October 24 at 7pm PDT / 10pm EDT (that’s Friday October 25 at 3am BST / 4am CEST). You can play for free on Steam. Simply head to the game’s store page to download it and get started.

