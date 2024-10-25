Torchlight was once a name that shook the foundations of the ARPG world – quite literally with the amount of screenshake you’d often have when pulling off truly huge moves. Since then it’s struggled somewhat, but similar to other titles in the space like Diablo it’s making a comeback. The latest season for Torchlight Infinite has just launched, and it looks set to continue the game’s redemption story.

The Frozen Canvas is the sixth season for Torchlight Infinite and it’s a hefty one, full of fan-requested features that should shake up the action RPG in quite a few different ways. The standout component is new character Selena – The Tide Whisper. This shapeshifting bard has the ability to switch between offensive and defensive strategies in the middle of a fight, giving her a keen edge over opponents.

For many, however, The Frozen Canvas itself will prove the biggest draw. In an icy realm, players will gather tools that will let them engage with a brand new mechanic – and it’s all focused around painting. By using what they find to paint maps, players will be able to step into these colorful worlds, returning with new treasures, quests, and other rewards. These procedurally generated levels should give players a new way to go on mini adventures, and will hopefully be worth the time you spend creating them.

There’s also a ton of new support skill effects which will enhance players on the battlefield, a Supreme Showdown endgame challenge that should test the most highly-geared character, a skill advancement mechanic that lets players transform their skills, and much more. In addition to all that, all heroes will be free to play during this season, so you can try everything out and find your next favorite character.

Torchlight Infinite’s sixth season, The Frozen Canvas, is out now. If you’d like to learn more, head over to the official Steam announcement to get the full lowdown of what to expect.

Should you need to grab something for free, our list of all current Torchlight Infinite codes will help you find what you want. Conversely, our best free PC games article will make sure you can play more, for less.

You can also follow us on Google News for daily PC games news, reviews, and guides, or grab our PCGN deals tracker to net yourself some bargains.