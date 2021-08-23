Total War fans are discussing what historical title they want next

Total War: Warhammer III may be coming, but if you’re not a fan of Games Workshop’s iconic fantasy setting then historical Total War fans are currently a bit stumped. You have A Total War Saga: Troy, of course, but it’s clear that as the Steam release approaches Troy is embracing the mythological aspects of the setting.

Total War: Three Kingdoms was the last ‘major’ historical Total War game, but support for that officially ceased earlier this year. We’re getting a new Romance of the Three Kingdoms-era game, but there’s no clue as to what that could be. In the absence of anything concrete, series fans on the Total War subreddit are discussing what historical game they’d like to see next.

Reddit user HFRreddit has posted an image that breaks down four possible options, along with the notable people and events that happened during the respective eras: Total War: Medieval III (1066 – 1453), Total War: Reformation (1494 – 1700), Total War: Empire II (1700 – 1815), Total War: Victoria (1815 – 1900). This is of course assuming that Rome III isn’t on the table, and not taking into account other time periods Creative Assembly might want to explore.

Here’s the thread with the full breakdown of events and people:

Because it wasn’t submitted as a poll, it’s not possible to tell which option is officially the frontrunner, but a cursory scroll through the comments reveals a lot of love for a Total War: Medieval III. Creative Assembly filed a new trademark for something called Total War: Medieval earlier in the year.

There was a lot of love recently for Empire: Total War’s naval battles recently, so another game set in this era could prove popular. There’s also the fact that Paradox Interactive’s Victoria 3 could be reviving popularity for the Victorian period as well. While there are gunpowder based weapons in Total Warhammer – Kislev especially seems to love them – as a studio Creative Assembly hasn’t done anything in more modern eras since Napoleon: Total War.

Pre-order now Total War: Warhammer III StrategyFantasyPre-order now

All we know for sure is that Creative Assembly’s next title will be Total War: Warhammer III, which is currently slated for release later this year.