Is Total War: Medieval the next historical Total War game?

two warriros in yellow, weapons raised, leading an army

Game companies must both love and hate registering trademarks. On the one hand, the process allows you to protect something you’ve created from being ripped off; on the other, it’s all very public and anyone can stumble across the information if they know where to look.

Which is exactly what seems to have happened over on the r/totalwar subreddit, where an eagle-eyed user has been looking at the UK’s Intellectual Property Office’s official website, and found a filing by Creative Assembly for something called ‘Total War: Medieval’ from January this year.

Parking this humongous grain of salt I’ve been carrying for a second, this could be a potential hint as to what the next historical Total War game will be. Total War: Warhammer 3 was announced very recently, and Total War Saga: Troy was released in August 2020. It’s not technically a ‘full’ Total War game, however, so 2019’s Total War: Three Kingdoms was the last mainline historical release in the series, and fans have been clamouring for a new modern game set in medieval times for a while now.

A quick tangent: The original Medieval: Total War was released in 2002, but it – along with the other two original classics Rome: Total War and Shogun: Total War – have not undergone the same branding switch that basically every other Total War game has succumbed to since Total War: Rome 2 started the trend in 2013.

a map of southern Europe, the Mediterranean and north Africa

So, officially, there isn’t already a game called ‘Total War: Medieval’, although we can’t rule out that this could simply be something more routine aimed at bringing the original title in line with the others. This reddit thread shows a screenshot of both the new filing, as well as the original Medieval: Total War’s registration back in 2001:

A new game? from totalwar

There’s nothing much else to go on at this point, so let’s indulge in some speculation. A new game set in the Middle Ages would make sense as Rome 2 is still quite popular and probably doesn’t need a new game. Both original Total War games set in the medieval period also were released prior to the big engine overhaul that came with Rome 2 and beyond, so there’s definitely hunger for a modern, shiny, and medieval-y Total War using this setting. Crusader Kings has also shown how popular it can be.

Furthermore, out of the original Total War games, Medieval 2 currently has the biggest modding community, so there have been plenty of passionate fans waving the ‘Medieval 3 when?’ flag over the years. This filing clearly isn’t a literal Medieval 3, but brand reboots aren’t uncommon. Three Kingdoms did a lot of excellent work fleshing out the political and family mechanics, and these should be easily transferable to a game about medieval Europe.

Related: All of the confirmed Total War: Warhammer 3 races

It’s unlikely we’ll hear anything official about this anytime soon, if it even is a new game. In the meantime, here’s everything you need to know about Total Warhammer 3, which we definitely know is a real thing.

