Creative Assembly may have saved Total War Pharaoh with Dynasties DLC

Total War: Pharaoh, the latest from Creative Assembly’s strategy series, is a great application of the Total War design ethos applied to an ancient Egyptian setting, but, since its launch last year, it hasn’t won over many series diehards who still prefer older entries like Total War: Three Kingdoms, Total War: Warhammer 3, and Total War: Shogun 2. Still, its creators have continued to work on refining and adding in new features meant to make Pharaoh the best it can be. The biggest push in this direction to date is the launch of Dynasties, a massive update that’s seen positive reviews and a healthy player count in the short time since it’s come out.

Dynasties adds a ton of new features to the strategy game, bringing new regions, factions, and overhauled systems to Total War: Pharaoh. Its expanded map now features Mesopotamia and the Aegean, with 168 settlements throughout, the Dynasty system introduces new wrinkles to the game’s empire management design, four new playable factions (and 25 minor factions) have been introduced, and the real time battles, from units to general design, have been altered as well.

These changes have led to a strong player count. Dynasties has managed to reach a peak of 6,091 players since its launch earlier today and, importantly, currently holds an 89% or Very Positive rating based on the 68 player reviews that have come in so far.

Now seems like a good time to try out the game. Total War: Pharaoh, which comes with the Dynasties update, is discounted by 33% on Steam, making it $26.79 USD / £20.09 from now until next Tuesday July 30. Grab a copy, or download Dynasties on its own, right here.

