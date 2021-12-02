Active Total War Troy development is over, leaving only Total War: Warhammer 3

Yesterday’s welcome respite from the onslaught of Total War: Warhammer III news has taken a strange turn as we’ve now had confirmation that A Total War Saga: Troy’s upcoming Rhesus and Memnon expansion will be its last.

I joked yesterday that it’s not all about Warhammer III, but apparently it kinda is? A Creative Assembly spokesperson posted on the Total War Discord yesterday that there won’t be any more Troy DLC, apart from patches or minor fixes “if they’re needed”. We’ve reached out and confirmed this directly with Creative Assembly’s chief product officer, Rob Bartholomew.

“The CA Sofia team have given so much to this project but they’re ready to set their sights on something new,” he says in a statement given to PCGamesN. “While it will be quite some time before you hear more on this, we’re happy to confirm that pre-production has already begun on [the] next release and we can’t wait to show you what the studio has in store.”

The end of further DLC for Troy follows a similar decision with Total War: Three Kingdoms earlier this year, meaning there are now no existing Total War games getting proactive support. In terms of upcoming games, only Warhammer III has actually been announced.

There is of course whatever Three Kingdom’s successor is going to be and now CA Sofia’s new project, but in the meantime historical Total War fans are going to be left a little short. In the grim darkness of 2022 there is only Warhammer III, something Bartholomew also hints at: “We’re fortunate to have multiple development teams hard at work across multiple titles at all times,” he says. “Total War: Warhammer III will be a big focus of ours next year as the other teams make progress behind the scenes.”

Bartholomew’s statement also explains that more expansion content for Troy was released than was originally planned for: “We’re very happy with how A Total War Saga: Troy has performed,” he says.

“While its initial launch on the Epic Game Store blew our expectations out of the water, it was the sustained passion from the players and development team that allowed us to produce even more post-launch content than originally planned. The Mythos pack, as just one example, was too exciting an opportunity to pass up.”

In terms of the Total War Saga experiment as a whole, Troy seems to be the most successful in the spin-off series to date. The first entry, Thrones of Britannia, received several patches but no formal expansions.

A Total War Saga: Troy – Rhesus & Memnon will release on December 14 on PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store for £7.99 / $9.99 / €9.99.