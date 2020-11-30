Total War: Troy “did great” and Creative Assembly is working on new IP

It’s been a tale of mixed fortunes for Sega’s parent company Sega Sammy this year. It’s taken a hit on the amusements side following the pandemic, which has led the company to sell its arcade business and close its iconic arcade in Akihabara, Japan. Things have appeared rosier for its videogames, however, despite the lack of a Sonic game this year.

Sega Europe chief studios officer Tim Heaton caught up with GamesIndustry.biz and mentioned that Creative Assembly’s Total War: Troy “did great”, though didn’t delve any further. He did, though, say more about the studio’s future plans. Heaton goes on to explain that Sega’s studios are focusing on developing new IPs while being supported by their more established games.

“Each one of our studios really does own a franchise, and they’re all mature now by and large,” he explains. “So what we’re trying to do now is look at new IP. There’s a new FPS game coming from Creative Assembly, and [it’s] growing teams around new IPs. Our internal studios have this two-pronged strategy: do more with what you’ve got, and think about new IP.”

We’ve heard bits and bobs about the studio’s FPS game over the years. People caught wind of it through a job ad before the studio confirmed it by sharing online that director Neil Blomkamp came around to have a gander at it. A real power move. That there’s stuff going on beyond the FPS, though, is new information as far as we can tell.

So, this happened. @NeillBlomkamp dropped by CA HQ for a behind-the-scenes look at the development of our brand-new FPS IP! pic.twitter.com/hXEAnAHEEX — Creative Assembly (@CAGames) February 4, 2019

Elsewhere in the realm of Creative Assembly, the studio has been drawing back the curtain on Total War: Warhammer 2’s new Wood Elves DLC. Just recently, we saw some gameplay featuring some zoats and a massive dragon, which Ian is rather excited about.