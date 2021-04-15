Next major Total War: Three Kingdoms patch due “within two months”

With all eyes turning towards the Rome: Total War remaster releasing at the end of the month, it feels we’re entering into a dry spell for news regarding the other Total War games. There’s going to be nothing new for Total War: Warhammer II until the summer, and further Warhammer III news isn’t due until May.

It’s not all bad, though, as we have just learned that a new patch for Total War: Three Kingdoms is due within the couple of months. This comes from Creative Assembly’s official bilibili account. Bilibili is an all-in-one social media platform that caters exclusively to the Chinese market. Sort of like Facebook, Twitter and streaming services all together.

According to the r/TotalWar subreddit (which we’ve independently confirmed), the post reads: “Thank you to all the players who gave feedback on Fates Divided and patch 1.7.0. In response to everyone’s feedback we are preparing a large patch which will include bug fixes and other improvements, and it will be launched within two months’ time. Once more thank you to everyone for your support!”

You can see the translation as well as some discussion around the news on the specific Reddit thread:

The most recent Three Kingdoms patch is 1.7.0, which released alongside the Fates Divided expansion. It’s the most recent mainline historical Total War game (not counting the smaller Total War Saga: Troy), though it’s currently pulling in less than half the player numbers of the most popular title, Total War: Warhammer II.

All that’s left to do in the meantime is wait to hear more about the Warhammer 3 release date. You could also indulge in some speculation as to what Total War: Medieval could be.