Free games: Total War: Warhammer 2 gets a free weekend and goes 66% off

Looking for something to play this weekend, but you’ve already run through the usual selection of free PC games? Well, then, Sega’s got a perfect option for fans of strategy games, as Total War: Warhammer II is currently under a free weekend as part of the Go Sega 60th Anniversary event, and both this game and a whole lot of Sega goodness is on deep discount, too.

Total War: Warhammer II is free as of today, and will be throughout the weekend. You can just head to the Steam page to start the download for yourself. If you like what you play, you can pick up the game for keeps at a 66% discount, bringing the price down to $20.39 / £13.59 / €20.39, and you can also get discounts up to 50% on all the major DLC packs.

If you’re looking for more in the eclectic variety of genres modern Sega represents, you’re covered there too. Sonic the Hedgehog 2 is currently free for keeps on Steam, and the selection of anniversary promotions brings big discounts to Two Point Hospital, Total War: Three Kingdoms, Sonic Mania, Persona 4 Golden, the Yakuza series, Dawn of War 3, and plenty more.

You can head to the Steam page to see the full list of discounted games.

If you’re looking for more free Steam games, you can follow that link for a big list of great ones.