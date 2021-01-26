New Total Warhammer 2 update lets you buy Norscans’ tat

Following the launch of Total War: Warhammer II’s The Twisted & The Twilight DLC early last month, another update for the strategy game’s latest Lords Pack has dropped. An opt-in patch is up for testing, which – among a bunch of other things – means you can at last trade with the Norscan factions in Warhammer II’s Vortex Campaign.

“Norscan factions in the Vortex Campaign are now able to form trade agreements with other factions,” the new patch notes detail. So, going forward that means the grumpy barbarians will now be willing to trade their tat when in the turn-based strategy game’s base campaign. Whether what they’ll offer via trade agreements will be of much help in your attempts to conquer the Great Vortex, who knows, but it’s always nice to have options, right? Right.

Alongside this change, there are a bunch of other various tweaks to the DLC’s gameplay. For example, there are some fixes based on player feedback addressing hiccups like Ariel desyncs in multiplayer campaigns, Forest Health scaling diplomacy, and Durthu’s starting position in Mortal Empires.

You can check out the full notes below (via Creative Assembly):

Recruiting Ariel will no longer cause a desync in multiplayer campaigns if one player does not own The Twisted & The Twilight

Forest Health now provides scaling diplomacy benefits, with each Forest affecting a different culture

Bonus decrease behaviour of Wood Elves’ teleportation cooldown is more consistent when it is applied to active cooldown

Durthu’s starting battle in Mortal Empires now correctly loads an Athel Loren forest map and not a Lustria jungle map

Added additional Victory Objectives for Throt the Unclean in the Vortex campaign

Norscan factions in the Vortex Campaign are now able to form trade agreements with other factions

Buildings in the building browser will now only show enabled recruitment of units that your faction has access to

The unit disband menu in the Flesh Lab is no longer lost when switching between armies

Units in Skaven separatist armies now show the augments symbol on their unit card if they have any

Intervention armies will now focus on ritual sites correctly

Mutant Rat Ogres now have a chance to not be knocked back, increasing their combat performance

Malevolent Branchwraiths (Beasts) will now cast Amber Spear

For instructions on how to opt into testing of the new update, head to CA’s post linked above. While you’re here, also be sure to check out our rundowns of the best Total War: Warhammer 2 mods and best Total War: Warhammer 2 DLC if you’re looking for some pointers.