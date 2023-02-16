All Total War Warhammer 3 players now get Immortal Empires

No matter whether you own TWW or TWW2, all Total War Warhammer 3 players can now access the terrific Immortal Empires campaign, as Sega and Creative Assembly launch patch 2.4 for the Warhammer game and tease the arrival of the long-awaited Chaos Dwarfs.

Previously, Immortal Empires was only available if you owned all three TWW games, but now it’s open to everybody, with the 2.4 patch introducing one of the best Warhammer campaigns to absolutely anyone who owns the Total War Warhammer 3 base game.

“We can’t wait to welcome more players into the globe-trotting chaos that is Immortal Empires as part of our one-year anniversary celebrations,” game director Richard Aldridge says. “It has been a difficult challenge for the team to overcome but we’re delighted to make the mode easier to access at the start of our exciting DLC journey.”

As well as the entire strategy game campaign, you will also have instant access to all of the base races. Here’s every Lord and race that you can use in Immortal Empires starting right now:

Daemons of Chaos

Grand Cathay

Khorne

Kislev

Nurgle

Slaanesh

Tzeentch

Warriors of Chaos (Be’lakor)

However, to use the races from Total War Warhammer and Total War Warhammer 2, you will still need to own the respective games or their DLCs. After that, you’re free to deploy them in Immortal Empires.

Marking the launch, Creative Assembly and Sega have also released a new Immortal Empires trailer, which concludes with a much-appreciated tease for the arrival of the Chaos Dwarfs.

The descendants of dwarfs who went exploring too far into territory tainted by Chaos, these are now evil, industrialist slave drivers with vaguely Babylonian vibes. Central to Warhammer lore, we’ve been waiting for their arrival in the Warhammer games for a long time, and it looks like they might be next up.

