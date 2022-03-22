Total War: Warhammer 3 alt-tab crash fix gets a beta

The Total War: Warhammer 3 alt-tab crash fix is now available in beta on Steam. It’s been a surprisingly long saga. The fix was supposed to be in update 1.0.2, but the devs found it was causing additional graphical issues, so it was delayed. Now, at last, it appears the relief is finally in sight – as long as there are no issues with the beta test, at least.

If you want to try the beta for the Total War: Warhammer 3 alt-tab crash fix, you can opt in on Steam by right-clicking the game title, choosing properties, then betas, and then selecting ‘wh3_public_test – WH3 Public Test‘. The beta patch will be a download of around 588MB. You will only be able to play with fellow beta users while you’re opted in, however, so if you want to play multiplayer, be aware.

Assuming no major issues are discovered with the beta, the fix will hit the live game as part of update 1.1, scheduled to launch in early April. That update will also introduce Steam Workshop support, as well as an array of balance changes across the RTS game.

