Total War Warhammer 3's frustrating bug streak continues as players get locked out of DLC units

Total War Warhammer 3 patch 6.3.2 might have saved us from its game-breaking campaign AI bug, but it's left some players unable to access certain DLC units that were previously handed out for free. The new issue appears to be impacting people who don't own the older entries in the series, causing some troops to be marked as 'additional content required.' Developer Creative Assembly says this change was "not an intentional one," and that it's looking into a fix.

The new Total War Warhammer 3 update brings the AI recruitment saga of the past week to a close. In case you missed it, the issue was causing the strategy game's computer-controlled factions (more specifically, the recently upgraded Tomb Kings and Lizardmen) to not recruit units correctly, which then also blocked them from doing, well, pretty much everything else. TWW3 hotfix 6.3.2 sorts that issue, returning them to normal efficiency, but it seems to have introduced a separate problem that is locking away the 'FreeLC' given away alongside some expansions.

To give one example, a warning message shared by users reads: "Additional content required. To unlock Great Bray-Shaman (Beasts) you must own all products listed in one of the following collections: 'Total War Warhammer 2: Call of the Beastmen' or 'Total War Warhammer 2: The Silence and The Fury.'" Similar notifications cite a need to have a registered copy of the first game instead.

Thankfully, CA community manager Adam Freeman writes, "This is an inadvertent change and not an intentional one. We're looking into this one." It should therefore be rectified fairly quickly, and you'll regain access to the units in question. Nevertheless, it's a fresh frustration for the developer as it falls foul yet again of a fix creating new problems.

I spoke with prominent TWW3 modder 'Dead Baron' last week, and he cited the regular appearance of fresh bugs as a major pain point with the series in recent years. It's a sentiment echoed on the CA forums in response to this latest news. "They really need some more QA people on board," one user writes, while another says, "This happens because there wasn't a beta where players could test and report potential bugs to CA (like the previous beta)."

Total War Warhammer 3 is a behemoth - it's a tremendously ambitious project that melds three of the best Warhammer games into a single entity. Naturally, there are going to be things that slip through the cracks. But as it plans to give us a fresh look at what's coming in the new Tides of Torment expansion, CA will need to prove that it's got the current spate of issues under control.

