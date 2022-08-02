Total Warhammer 3’s third Chaos Champion is “the Twisted Twin”

The Total War: Warhammer 3 Champions of Chaos lords pack arrives alongside the Immortal Empires update later this month, and the expansion adds four new Chaos-touched leaders to the strategy game’s daemonic lineup. Creative Assembly has revealed the third of these harbingers of doom, and they’re a pair of twins fused by Tzeentch so as to harness both brute strength and the chaotic power of magic.

Vilitch the Curseling is Tzeentch’s contribution to the Champions of Chaos DLC pack, and they join Slaanesh champion Azazel and the Nurgle-aligned Festus the Leechlord in the upcoming lineup of undesirables.

The deal with Vilitch is that they’re twins: there’s the big burly strong twin who handles hitting and maiming things, and the smaller, malformed twin who does all the planning and magic-wielding.

They make a disturbing pair, as you can see in the teaser trailer:

Vilitch’s passive is The Twisted Twin, which buffs spell mastery, melee defence, and melee attack while Vilitch is engaged in close combat or actively casting spells.

Across their faction, Vilitch gives vassals increased barrier hit points and allows them to spread Tzeentch corruption, grants access to Changing of the Ways, gives all allied forces increased Winds of Magic, converts some percentage of friendly casualties into souls, and has access to the Tzeentch teleport stance.

Vilitch also steals a bonus 15% of the experience earned by other lords and uses 25% less Winds of Magic energy while in the teleport stance.

Vilitch arrives August 23 in the Champions of Chaos Lords pack, which will launch on the same day that the free Immortal Empires beta kicks off for everyone who owns all three Total War: Warhammer games.