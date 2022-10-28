Total Warhammer 3 endgame scenarios will eventually cover all factions

Total War: Warhammer 3 endgame scenarios were introduced with the massive Immortal Empires campaign, and we’re going to see more of them as time goes by. Developer Creative Assembly says it eventually plans to include apocalyptic scenarios featuring each of the strategy game’s various factions.

Creative Assembly has published an extensive ‘State of the Game‘ blog post on Total War: Warhammer III, and the developers go into some detail about the thinking behind the design of endgame scenarios, as well as what’s to come. They reveal that their plans are to highlight each faction in an endgame scenario of its own, and that you’ll be able to trigger these events for DLC factions even if you do not own the associated DLC pack.

“The philosophy for us has always been clear: even if you don’t own a DLC, you can still encounter that faction in the map and you can still fight against them,” says senior designer Craig Kirby. “Endgames, in particular, are a doubling down on that idea, and the hope is that eventually, at some point, every single faction in the game will be represented in some kind of endgame or endgame-like scenario. We want to show off the cool stuff we have!”

It’s worth bearing in mind that one of the options available for selecting endgame scenarios in Immortal Empires is to have all of them happen at the same time.

Kirby also discusses some other goals the team has had for Immortal Empires’ endgames – the developers plan to add additional customisation options in upcoming patches, for instance, and they’ve built the system so that it’s easy for modders to create their own unique endgames. Speaking of, our list of the best Total War: Warhammer 3 mods is always growing, so give that a look if you’re hunting for ideas.

While we wait for new scenarios to arrive in future updates, Kirby says that there are a couple of Easter eggs to unearth in the latest scenario, the Skaven-focused Vermintide, for fans of Fatshark’s frantic co-op games of the same name.

Coming up, Creative Assembly says we can expect Total War: Warhammer III update 2.3 “in the near future,” and that update 3.0 is due some time in the second quarter of 2023.