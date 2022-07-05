Total War Warhammer 3 factions get Immortal Empires makeover

Total War: Warhammer 3 factions will perform a bit differently in Immortal Empires, Creative Assembly announced in a new blog post, or more specifically, some of their lords will. The development team also teased some changes coming to Be’lakor in the Warriors of Chaos update, and it sounds like the underworld prince of angst will be much more interesting in Immortal Empires.

Creative Assembly is taking steps to differentiate faction lords and make playing as them more of a unique experience, where previously, certain lords would share the same campaign starting points and even factions with other noble counterparts. Volkmar of the Cult of Sigmar will now start in the Southlands and receives Zeal boons for sealing heretical books away. Helman Ghorst, meanwhile, starts in the far east, while Sigval benefits from a new seduction ability and begins his campaign in the Chaos Wastes.

Another notable change is with Vlad and Isabella Von Carstein. They won’t get new starting points, but you can automatically unlock one just by playing as the other.

Be’lakor is getting a bit more versatile in Immortal Empires. The Unholy Manifestations ability grants the Daemon Prince access to four Chaos God powers, one for each Chaos faction, and while that sounds promising enough on its own, using Unholy Manifestations also summons reinforcements for Be’lakor’s army.

Be’lakor’s Shadow eventually turns a human lord into a Daemon Prince, slowly corrupting their essence until Bel’akor defeats them and adds them to his abominable army. Finally is Chaos Gifts, an ability all Warriors of Chaos share where they can offer souls to their Gods and receive reinforcements and other handy boons in battle.

You don’t have much longer to wait for a taste of Total War: Warhammer 3 Immortal Empires. The new mode’s open beta begins sometime in fall 2022, giving you a chance to finally go hands on with the Warriors of Chaos and Immortal Empires’ massive map that’s twice as big as the last one