Total War: Warhammer 3 hotfix nerfs immortality

There’s a new Total War: Warhammer 3 hotfix out that addresses a pair of pretty gnarly bugs in the fantasy strategy game. One of the bugs accidentally granted units immortality on the battlefield, while the other prevented Immortal Empires from launching under certain conditions. Hotfix 2.2.1 addresses them both.

Both bugs emerged since the launch of Total War: Warhammer III’s 2.2 update. The first bug caused units to lose the cap on the healing they could receive after they were resurrected, which resulted in the units becoming effectively immortal. This was a particularly annoying issue to discover when you were on the opposing team.

The second bug was somewhat more mundane, but no less troubling: due to a scripting error, the Immortal Empires campaign would sometimes not launch if a player was using mods that changed factions and races.

Creative Assembly says the Total Warhammer modding community brought this issue to the team’s attention, and it’s now been addressed in hotfix 2.2.1 – so our sincere thanks to those attentive modders.

