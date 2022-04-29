Total Warhammer 3 Immortal Empires release date: not before July

Creative Assembly has published the Total War: Warhammer 3 roadmap for its 2022 DLC releases, which includes two free Regiments of Renown unit packs and a rough window for the Total Warhammer 3 Immortal Empires release date. The RTS game’s much-anticipated Immortal Empires DLC is set to release in Q3 2022 (July – September), which is probably later than fans would have hoped given that Warhammer II’s Mortal Empires campaign released just a month after the base game’s launch. Q3 will also see the arrival of mod tools with the Total War Assembly Kit.

The Total Warhammer III Immortal Empires combined map is scheduled to launch with update 2.0, and will unite all three Total War: Warhammer games into one grand-scale campaign for players that own all three of the titles. The mode will intially be available as an integrated open beta, and Creative Assembly calls it “a monumental undertaking that will continue to grow and evolve” over time.

Update 2.0 will also see overhauls for the remaining races who haven’t been brought up to date with Total Warhammer III’s newer mechanics. First up will be the Warriors of Chaos, who are likely to see new systems, units, and balance to help bring them up to speed with the current game. Also releasing alongside update 2.0 is the first true DLC pack, currently titled Lord Pack I. This will introduce new legendary lords, heroes, and other units which can be used in both grand campaign and multiplayer modes.

Players enjoying Total Warhammer III won’t have to wait until July for new content, however. May will see a number of balance changes with update 1.2, along with the first free Regiments of Renown unit packs. These will add a set of units for each of the game’s core races, aiming to spice them up across the board as opposed to Warhammer II’s more recent Lord packs which only added Regiments of Renown to one or two races at a time. A second such pack will be added in Q3 with update 1.3, prior to the arrival of update 2.0. Creative Assembly says they plan to give more details on the specifics of the Regiments of Renown packs next month.

There are very tentative plans laid out for Q4 2022 as well, with promises of update 2.1 and a third Regiments of Renown pack. Creative Assembly say that the end of the year will either see a major 3.0 update or a smaller 2.2 tweak depending upon how development progresses, although they emphasise that Immortal Empires will be a core focus regardless of how they end up proceeding.

The latest Total War is one of the best Warhammer games on PC, so fans will likely be glad to have a roadmap that they can look to for future content even if some things might be further out than initially anticipated. If you’re desperate to freshen up your game in the meantime, however, there are a ton of Total Warhammer III mods on the Steam Workshop to help keep you busy.

