The latest free Total War Warhammer 3 legendary hero is almost here. With the Creative Assembly strategy game finally finding its footing again with the TWW3 Thrones of Decay DLC after a year of fumbles, things are looking up for one of the best Warhammer games around. The new addition is the best boy of Chaos God Khorne, and he’s one pup you probably won’t want to pet.

A far cry from the friendly face of Cerberus in Hades, Karanak the Hound of Vengeance is the faithful three-headed Flesh Hound of the Blood God himself, and he’s arriving in Total War Warhammer 3 in just a few days as a free DLC for all players. Whether you’re planning to call him to your side in the gargantuan strategy game, or preparing to flee in fear from his unceasing pursuit, you’ve only got until next week to get ready.

The Karanak release date rounds off the latest in a very successful few months for Total War Warhammer 3. After much controversy around the pricing and content of its Shadows of Change DLC in August 2023, developer Creative Assembly has won back the affection of fans with its latest offering, Thrones of Decay, and what better way to capitalize on that than giving us a powerful pup completely free of charge?

This ever-vigilant watcher of the shadows brings incredible size and speed to the battlefield, allowing him to pounce on vulnerable targets or sniff out those trying to hide from Khorne’s sight. Along with his ability to pursue and pin down his prey with ease, Karanak is also equipped with the Brass Collar of Bloody Vengeance. This delightfully named anti-magical object passively silences and negates the magical attacks of any nearby enemies – and Karanak is very well practiced at getting up close and personal.

Karanak, the Hound of Vengeance joins Total War Warhammer 3 on Tuesday June 25 as a legendary hero. He’ll be available for free to all players.

