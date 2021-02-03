Total War: Warhammer 3’s campaign map is twice the size of the last one

Total War: Warhammer III is on the way, Creative Assembly has confirmed today, and it’s going to be big. Really big. The studio behind the massively popular strategy game series says the third and final chapter of the Total War: Warhammer trilogy roughly doubles the size of the last campaign map, with part of the territory “giving way to Chaos.”

Speaking to PC Gamer, Warhammer III game director Ian Roxburgh says that the campaign map this time out can fairly be described as having an “unprecedented scale” in terms of the ambition Creative Assembly has brought to bear on the project. There are new features, new playable races, and a big new narrative arc to experience. But perhaps the most easily quantifiable new element is the massive new map.

“It’s big,” Roxburgh said. “Roughly twice the size of Warhammer II’s Eye of the Vortex map … And it needs to be, as this is the part of the Warhammer world that gives way to the Realms of Chaos, which take up a significant area in their own right.”

Creative Assembly has confirmed that the new map will be combined with the past two games’ campaign maps for a new, and presumably gigantic, Mortal Empires map. The studio says it will have more details about this later, but you’ll need to own all three Total War: Warhammer games on a single storefront for this to work.

As we saw in the Total War: Warhammer III reveal trailer, the game will feature Kislev and Cathay as playable factions, and you’ll also be able to command armies of daemons for the first time – that is, unless you count the Warhammer 2 mod that adds in Bloodletters of Khorne.

Total War: Warhammer III is due out this year on both Steam and the Epic Games Store.