Total War: Warhammer 3 mod adds dwarven war zeppelins

Thinking of adding some levity to your next dwarf campaign in Total War: Warhammer 3? Well, how about some levitation – this Total Warhammer 3 mod adds the Dwarven Thunderbarge to the Dawi order of battle in the fantasy strategy game. It’s a huge twin-chambered war zeppelin with a loadout of cannon that can devastate enemy ranks and settlements from the relative safety of the sky.

The Dwarf Thunderbarge mod by ChaosRobie is a well-featured addition that includes its own regiment of renown and a new legendary hero, Malakai Makaisson, who rides the ‘Spirit of Grungi’ mount. Once you’ve got the mod installed and your campaign up and running, you can complete a short side-quest in which you rescue Malakai from the boredom of a dull teaching job he’s doing near Nuln.

You don’t even have to be playing as a dwarf faction to get the quest – it’ll trigger at the start of the campaign for Empire, Bretonnia, Kislev, and Cathay as well.

Whether you’re fielding Malakai and the Wrath of Thunder regiment of renown or not, your Thunderbarges have several powerful special abilities on the battlefield: they can fire in a 270-degree arc while moving, can drop bombs, and can fire broadsides from the port and starboard sides (as special abilities). First-person aiming is also available, which sounds like just the thing for a major settlement siege.

The mod allows the Thunderbarge to benefit from Dwarven skills and tech unlocks, and there are updated tooltips to help explain what’s going on.

Head to the Steam Workshop to subscribe to the Dwarf Thunderbarge mod, and check out our list of the best Total War: Warhammer 3 mods for more additions to your next campaign.