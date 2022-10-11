Total War: Warhammer 3 mod adds dwarven war zeppelins

This exciting Total War: Warhammer 3 mod adds in Dwarf Thunderbarges, which rain cannon fire onto the battlefield from high in the Old World skies

Total War: Warhammer 3 mod Thunderbarge: A dwarven thunderbarge, a warship held aloft by two lighter-than-air balloon chambers, flies above the desert battlefield
Ian Boudreau

Published:

Total War: Warhammer III

Thinking of adding some levity to your next dwarf campaign in Total War: Warhammer 3? Well, how about some levitation – this Total Warhammer 3 mod adds the Dwarven Thunderbarge to the Dawi order of battle in the fantasy strategy game. It’s a huge twin-chambered war zeppelin with a loadout of cannon that can devastate enemy ranks and settlements from the relative safety of the sky.

The Dwarf Thunderbarge mod by ChaosRobie is a well-featured addition that includes its own regiment of renown and a new legendary hero, Malakai Makaisson, who rides the ‘Spirit of Grungi’ mount. Once you’ve got the mod installed and your campaign up and running, you can complete a short side-quest in which you rescue Malakai from the boredom of a dull teaching job he’s doing near Nuln.

You don’t even have to be playing as a dwarf faction to get the quest – it’ll trigger at the start of the campaign for Empire, Bretonnia, Kislev, and Cathay as well.

Whether you’re fielding Malakai and the Wrath of Thunder regiment of renown or not, your Thunderbarges have several powerful special abilities on the battlefield: they can fire in a 270-degree arc while moving, can drop bombs, and can fire broadsides from the port and starboard sides (as special abilities). First-person aiming is also available, which sounds like just the thing for a major settlement siege.

The mod allows the Thunderbarge to benefit from Dwarven skills and tech unlocks, and there are updated tooltips to help explain what’s going on.

Head to the Steam Workshop to subscribe to the Dwarf Thunderbarge mod, and check out our list of the best Total War: Warhammer 3 mods for more additions to your next campaign.

More from PCGamesN
Ian Boudreau

A PC gamer since the 1980s, Ian enjoys strategy games, RPGs, and FPS classics like Unreal and Quake. He's happiest commanding orcs in Total War: Warhammer or diarising his journey in Dark Souls. Prior to joining PCGamesN full time, he contributed essays and reviews to Game Informer, Vice, IGN, PC Gamer, Paste, and others.

Popular now
Network N Media earns commission from qualifying purchases via Amazon Associates and other programs. We include affiliate links in articles. View terms. Prices correct at time of publication.
More stories
More from PCGamesN Follow us for daily PC games news, guides and reviews on Twitter, Facebook, Overwolf, Steam and Google News.