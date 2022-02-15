Total War: Warhammer 3 release time confirmed

The Total War: Warhammer 3 release date is nearly here, so you might be itching to get started if you’ve been reading the reviews. Critics have broadly given the strategy game a nine-out-of-ten score across the board, including our own editor extraordinaire – you can read the Total War: Warhammer 3 review here, if you fancy it. With launch day looming, though, Creative Assembly has spelled out when exactly you’ll be able to play Total War: Warhammer 3.

The Total War: Warhammer 3 release time is 8am GMT / 3am EST / midnight PST/ on February 17. It’s a simultaneous launch, so the strategy game is coming out at the same time for everyone – naturally, that works out better for some than others. Creative Assembly has confirmed the news on Twitter with a handy infographic, which you can catch below if you want a more visual demonstration of when Total War: Warhammer 3 unlocks in your timezone.

If you’re looking to prepare your PC for the big launch, the good news is that you can pre-load Total War: Warhammer 3 today (February 15). That all kicks off at 3pm GMT / 10am EST / 7am PST, so make sure you have 120GB free.

If you’re looking for the Total War: Warhammer 3 system requirements in the meantime, you can find them at the link.

It's almost here! Total War: WARHAMMER III releases Thursday, February 17th. We want to be sure you're ready to step up & command your armies the moment they arrive! To that end, we've created this helpful map to give you an idea of when the game arrives in a time zone near you. pic.twitter.com/2lreOIGgeK — Total War (@totalwar) February 13, 2022

We also spoke to Creative Assembly about the upcoming PC game in our recent Total War: Warhammer 3 interview. We went over Be’lakor, the Great Maw, and the co-op campaign. Ind, Nippon, and Khuresh are “probably never” coming to Total War: Warhammer 3, but you’ve got plenty to keep you going when the game launches.