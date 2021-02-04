Total War: Warhammer 3 is already the best-selling game on Steam

Creative Assembly has finally made Total War: Warhammer III official after years of anticipation, and while the studio has only provided a few concrete details on what to expect, the simple announcement has been more than enough for eager fans. Total War: Warhammer III is already the best-selling game on Steam.

Total War: Warhammer III shot to the top of Steam’s global top sellers chart shortly after the announcement, and it’s been cemented there ever since. The price is set at $59.99 / £49.99 / €59.99, and you will get an additional race as a pre-order bonus – though we don’t yet know what that race is going to be.

Steam’s top seller ranking is a bit nebulous, but it ranks games based on revenue generated in an unspecified (but short) period of time. Warhammer III is currently outranking recent indie hits like Valheim and Tale of Immortal. We’ll have to wait for the weekly sales ranking this weekend to know if Warhammer III can hold off the entire week’s worth of sales. (I’m guessing yes.)

If you missed that debut trailer, check it out below.

We’ve taken a deep dive into the trailer to try and divine everything we can, and have had plenty of educated guesses about further Total War: Warhammer 3 races to come. The Total War: Warhammer 3 release date is set for some time this year.