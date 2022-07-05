Total War dev’s new game may be third-person action Warhammer

It looks like Creative Assembly has a new fantasy game in the works, and it may be a third-person melee combat spin-off of Total War: Warhammer III. The team behind Total War Saga: Troy is working on a “vast fictional world” based on Unreal Engine 5 – and it may be a live-service Warhammer game.

In December 2021, it was confirmed that active development on Total War Saga: Troy was coming to an end, suggesting that studio Creative Assembly Sofia was moving on to another project. According to a new batch of job listings, the team seems to be working on a third-person fantasy action-adventure game.

This posting for a Principal 3D Environment Artist talks about bringing “a vast fictional world to life” in an “epic fantasy universe,” which it also calls “medieval” and features “realistic, ‘dark and gritty’ visually appealing environments.” A Senior Combat Designer listing mentions a “ground-breaking new game” with “third-person melee combat” built in Unreal Engine 5 – which also mentions “experience in delivery” for a live-service game as desirable.

The Lead Concept Artist posting is particularly interesting, as it specifically requests familiarity with Total War games, “especially Total War: Warhammer.” It doesn’t seem too much of a stretch to suggest that this new fantasy game may be a more ground-level spin-off of Creative Assembly’s Warhammer games – none of the job listings mention that this is an original fantasy setting.

We’ve reached out to Sega for comment and will update this article if we hear back.

As for Total War: Warhammer III, the next big release is the Immortal Empires campaign, and you can find out all about it at that link – including the release date.