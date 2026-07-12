A storming new Total War Warhammer 40k gameplay reveal has made me excited about cover

We've just been given our first extended look at Total War: Warhammer 40k in action, and watching a battle play out has instantly ratcheted my excitement levels up into the stratosphere. Creative Assembly's new gameplay video was showcased at the BiliBili World exhibition in Shanghai, and features a much longer demonstration of a conflict where the Imperium of Man's Astra Militarum is called in to help defend a planet against Ork invasion. In particular, it's got me thinking a lot about cover, which has been a big question for the more futuristic setting that this twist on Total War brings.

With this Total War: Warhammer 40k showcase taking place in China, that naturally means the demo is narrated in Chinese, but fortunately it comes with full English subtitles provided by Creative Assembly, so there's no need to rely on translation tools. It looks to be an extended cut of the fight we caught some brief glimpses of at the PC Gaming Show, and my most immediate takeaway is just how good it all looks. The vast plains are punctuated by industrial complexes and towering walls, and the wave of Orks clad in yellow metal sweeping across it is suitably terrifying.

The stakes are set: the Orks are pushing towards a key city that, if it's taken, will mean losing the planet itself "and all the economic benefits that come with it." Fortunately, we're told that, with our capital ship in orbit, we're able to deliver a bombardment to "soften up the enemy" before our troops move in. The Astra Militarum boasts a huge range of forces, but won't stand up to the brute strength of the Orks in close combat, so smart tactics will be essential to success.

To me, this is exactly the kind of setup that provides the most memorable Total War experiences. When I think back across CA's numerous strategy games, the moments that stick with me are almost always the times I was able to outwit a force that was more powerful on paper by employing smart battlefield tactics to turn an unfavorable matchup into a victory. The stage as I described it feels unlike either the open battlefields or the tighter city sieges of Total Wars past.

The closest comparison point is CA's Warhammer games, but obviously the futuristic setting means a different approach. Our frontline is primarily Cadian Shock Troopers and Kasrkin elites, and by lining them up alongside structures, we're able to put them into cover that both increases their defense and lowers the chance they'll be hit by enemy fire. It's somewhat reminiscent of barricades in their various forms over TW's past, but one of my big questions around Warhammer 40k has been whether cover would play a key role, so I'm very glad to see it in action.

Not everyone gets to benefit from sheltering behind low walls, of course. The mighty Ogryn infantry aren't really suited to hiding, but their Ripper guns do make them a force to be reckoned with up close. Meanwhile, our Scout Sentinels - highly mobile and with long vision, and capable of being customized with all manner of weaponry from Autocannons to Flamers - are pushed forward on the right and hidden behind supply trains to create a potential opportunity for an ambush or flank as the Orks pass through.

The key chokepoint is a bridge to the left side of the river, so we set up a defensive tank line led by the fearsome Baneblade. Its mobility might be lacking, but in this position its sheer firepower is enough of a deterrent to force the Ork Meganobzs into wading across the river instead. This slows them down and causes them to clump more closely together, letting us demolish them with Valkyrie rocket strikes.

Unfortunately for the Astra Militarum, the Orks came prepared with squadrons of Stormboyz. Capable of leaping clear over even the likes of large buildings with their Jump Packs, they simply launch across the river and land directly among our units in cover, letting them tear through our forces with their brutal melee weapons. This defense no longer looks as clear cut.

It's time to throw in a curveball: the hidden forces from earlier blast their way through the train carriages to push in from the flank and split the focus of the Orks. CA says destructible environments will be a crucial part of finding the edge that turns the tide. "It is common across different battle maps to find many different buildings and objects that can be destroyed," the narrator notes, "opening up new tactics, routes, and strategies."

Another aspect that feels very 40k is an efficient brutality towards your own troops. With the Stormboyz having thrown that front line into chaos, the Astra Militarum calls fresh reinforcements in to create another further back. But what of the ongoing fight? "Sometimes sacrifices must be made. These men did their duty." A colossal strike lands among the battling forces, sending Ork and Man alike flying in all directions in a shower of metal and gore. CA even pauses for effect, rotating the camera to show just how much grisly detail is on display.

The Orks aren't done yet, however. They bring in mighty Stompas - giant walking battle fortresses cast in the likeness of Gork and Mork. As our tanks redirect in an attempt to hold them off, it's time to call in the orbiting capital ship once more. Its presence allows the use of a Lance Strike, a devastating beam of focused energy from the heavens that gradually breaks down the Stompa's armor. For today, at least, we're safe. "Like all Total Wars, battles are won and lost based on your balance of power," our guide concludes.

There's still no release date for Total War: Warhammer 40k, but you can wishlist it on Steam or register your interest in joining its closed beta. Getting a lengthier look at both how it differs from other games in the series, as well as just how pretty its grimdark horrors of war are, has definitely piqued my attention.