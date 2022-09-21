Looking to craft the best Tower of Fantasy Claudia build? The tenacious Hykros Executor debuted in the Tower of Fantasy 1.5 Artificial Island update, and immediately secured her place as an incomparable damage support simulacrum in our Tower of Fantasy tier list. While there are plenty of Tower of Fantasy characters that provide support via healing, Claudia excels at boosting the damage output of her team while functioning as an aggressive melee damage-dealer in her own right. For a full breakdown of everything she has to offer, take a look at our Tower of Fantasy Claudia primer.

Our Tower of Fantasy Claudia build pairs the best team composition, matrices, and weapon advancements with the primary skill in her rotation to optimise her damage support role. However, before we get started, it’s important to clarify that Tower of Fantasy’s build management differs from the run-of-the-mill MMORPG. Aside from their awakening traits, simulacra serve as cosmetic skins, and a ‘team’ in Hotta Studio’s anime game more closely resembles a Tower of Fantasy weapons loadout. For the purposes of this build guide, we treat the Claudia simulacrum and her Guren Blade weapon as a complete set. That said, let’s get into our Tower of Fantasy Claudia build.

Best Claudia Guren Blade weapon abilities

Our Tower of Fantasy Claudia build takes full advantage of the Guren Blade’s high Charge stat to execute powerful discharge skills as often as possible. Her Grievous passive bestows an additional 137% of attack to any active discharge skill, and applies the Grievous status effect that causes enemies to take 20% extra damage for seven seconds. To make the most of this impressive burst damage buff, you can anticipate swapping between simulacra at an accelerated rate, resulting in a highly aggressive playstyle.

In terms of Claudia’s stand-out skills, Roam is an exceptional area-of-effect (AoE) that dishes out 418% of attack + 22 across five targets – though it’s important to note that attacks on the same target deal 20% less damage, so don’t waste it when there’s no crowd to control. Roam culminates by suspending enemies directly in front of Claudia, leaving them completely vulnerable to attack. While enemies are in this state, you can rapidly charge your weapons without worrying about dodging or retreating.

Best Claudia team composition

Our best Tower of Fantasy Claudia build prioritises a hyper-aggressive team composition, with a damage-per-second (DPS) support healer to deliver a vital pick-me-up if you ever become overwhelmed in combat.

Shiro (Chakram of the Seas, SSR DPS): Shiro serves as a primary DPS in this team composition, since Claudia’s own role is split between damage and support. Her Full Bloom skill unleashes a powerful AoE burst that tears through large groups of unshielded enemies with ease, and her discharge applies a stun effect for a moment of welcome crowd control. Shiro shares physical resonance with Claudia, making it possible to apply the Grievous passive to Claudia’s own discharge skill, Unbridled Fury. Additionally, having both Shiro and Claudia in your team unlocks attack resonance, which grants a further boost to damage output by 10% in solo play and 40% in co-op.

Shiro serves as a primary DPS in this team composition, since Claudia’s own role is split between damage and support. Her Full Bloom skill unleashes a powerful AoE burst that tears through large groups of unshielded enemies with ease, and her discharge applies a stun effect for a moment of welcome crowd control. Shiro shares physical resonance with Claudia, making it possible to apply the Grievous passive to Claudia’s own discharge skill, Unbridled Fury. Additionally, having both Shiro and Claudia in your team unlocks attack resonance, which grants a further boost to damage output by 10% in solo play and 40% in co-op. Nemesis (Venus, SSR Support): Nemesis is a support DPS, but unlike Claudia, her support comes in the form of healing rather than damage. Her Twin Spinning Focus applies a chain heal to nearby allies, with the bonus opportunity to enhance its effects up to five times every time you dodge. Nemesis benefits from Claudia’s damage buffs just as much as Shiro does, and the vast majority of her offensive abilities can be executed at range, providing a welcome means of escape after sustaining damage in close quarters as Claudia.

The damage output of our Claudia build’s team composition is enough to sustain you through any form of combat, but if you prefer the security provided by a shieldbreaker, you could comfortably swap Shiro out for King. However, it should be noted that King is a fantastic SSR simulacrum in his own right, and pairing him with Claudia is ultimately suboptimal. If you’ve managed to pull the hot-headed merc, check out our best Tower of Fantasy King build to make the most of your good fortune.

Best Claudia build matrices

Somewhat unsurprisingly, the best Tower of Fantasy Claudia build matrices are the ones designed specifically for her. The Claudia four-piece SSR set has a lower probability rate than many other matrices available, but it’s well worth the investment to acquire if you’ve got Claudia on your team:

Claudia (two-piece): Increase damage by 13%, 17%, 20% or 23% when hitting a target in mid-air or initiating an aerial attack. Reset double jump upon hitting the target in mid-air.

Increase damage by 13%, 17%, 20% or 23% when hitting a target in mid-air or initiating an aerial attack. Reset double jump upon hitting the target in mid-air. Claudia (four-piece): Hitting an enemy with a skill reduces the cooldowns of all weapon skills by 1.5,2, 2.5 or 3 seconds and increases the damage of discharge skills by 58%, 80%, 103% or 126% for 15 seconds.

The damage granted by Claudia’s two-piece is slightly more situational than other matrices available, but given that Claudia’s skills revolve around aerial attacks and suspension, it only serves to synergise with her moveset and give you a great headstart at consolidating damage while engaging enemies as Claudia. Additionally, her four-piece set is a boon for our best Tower of Fantasy Claudia build by slashing cooldown times across the board, including the lengthy 45-second wait for Shiro’s Full Bloom AoE.

Claudia weapon advancements

Our best Tower of Fantasy Claudia build doesn’t strictly require weapon advancements, but Claudia’s are guaranteed to elevate your team’s damage output by a significant margin. Unfortunately, weapon advancements can only be acquired by pulling duplicates from Tower of Fantasy banners, or by spending rare currency to purchase from the weapons store. No matter which method you choose, securing weapon advancements involves a whole lot of time, effort, and currency.

Here are the Guren Blade weapon advancements:

1 star: After hitting a target with a skill or discharge skill, grant one stack of the following buff: Increase damage dealt by 8% for 25 seconds, stacking up to three times for a maximum of one stack per skill use.

After hitting a target with a skill or discharge skill, grant one stack of the following buff: Increase damage dealt by 8% for 25 seconds, stacking up to three times for a maximum of one stack per skill use. 2 stars: Increase the current weapon’s base attack growth by 16%.

Increase the current weapon’s base attack growth by 16%. 3 stars: When hitting a target with a skill or discharge skill, apply one stack of War Wounds to the target: Increase incoming physical damage and shatter from physical weapons by 10% for 15 seconds. Stack up to one time.

When hitting a target with a skill or discharge skill, apply one stack of War Wounds to the target: Increase incoming physical damage and shatter from physical weapons by 10% for 15 seconds. Stack up to one time. 4 stars: Increase the current weapon’s base health growth by 32%.

Increase the current weapon’s base health growth by 32%. 5 stars: Hitting targets with skills or discharge skills grants a skill damage boost, which increases all weapon skill damage by 20% for 25 seconds. This effect cannot be stacked.

Hitting targets with skills or discharge skills grants a skill damage boost, which increases all weapon skill damage by 20% for 25 seconds. This effect cannot be stacked. 6 stars: Skills hitting the same target no longer have reduced damage. After using Guren Blade’s skills or discharge skill, all targets with War Wounds within eight metres gain another one-stack of War Wounds.

Weapon advancements are always beneficial regardless of what they entail, but Claudia’s advancements are frankly ridiculous. Her first advancement alone grants a 24% damage buff after using a skill, which perfectly complements our best Claudia build’s focus on generating weapon charge as quickly as possible. Her third and sixth advancements are also notable for the War Wounds effect, which offers a significant boost to shattering shields and makes up for the absence of a dedicated shieldbreaker.

Claudia awakening traits

Awakening traits are unlocked after collecting a certain amount of awakening points, which can be accumulated by presenting your chosen simulacrum with their preferred gifts. Unlike weapon advancements, awakening traits are tied to the simulacrum themselves, so don’t expect to feel the benefit of these buffs if you don’t have the relevant simulacra equipped. Claudia’s preferred gifts are Everyday Items, Rare Items, and Decorations.

Claudia’s awakening traits are:

Blink (1,200 points): Go invisible for one second upon dodging.

Go invisible for one second upon dodging. Shadow (4,000 points): Go invisible for 1.5 seconds upon dodging.

Claudia’s awakening traits are less beneficial than other simulacra out there, but they can certainly come in handy for repositioning during combat – particularly when it comes to PvP.

That’s a wrap for our best Tower of Fantasy Claudia build. If you’re looking to craft the best builds for the most powerful simulacrum currently available, check out our best Tower of Fantasy Frigg build. Acquiring the best characters involves pumping rare currencies into the RPG game’s gacha system. Thankfully, you can pick up more of those coveted gold and red nuclei by completing the various Tower of Fantasy Claire’s Dream Machine, or by giving customers their preferred food in the Tower of Fantasy Aida Cafe limited time event. Finally, take a look at our Tower of Fantasy password list to break every electronic lock in Aesperia and receive a variety of valuable rewards.