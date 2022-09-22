How to get to the Tower of Fantasy Interdimensional Frostfire Dragon

The Tower of Fantasy Interdimensional Frostfire Dragon is the world boss featured as part of the Tower of Fantasy 1.5 Artificial Island update, and is undoubtedly the toughest in Hotta Studio’s anime game to date. This cybernetic leviathan can be located at the Eyrie, a series of floating platforms above Artificial Island. Just reaching the Eyrie is no mean feat, and that’s before you’ve engaged it in combat. Thankfully, this Interdimensional Frostfire Dragon guide contains all the tips you need to both reach and defeat it. If you’re still slumming it in Aesperia, check out our guide on how to get to Artificial Island.

Like all world bosses, the Tower of Fantasy Interdimensional Frostfire Dragon respawns an hour after it was previously defeated. This can be a source of frustration if you’re eager to take it on yourself, but instead of waiting around in the boss area, keep an eye on your server’s world chat to get some idea of when it’s likely to become available to fight again. The Frostfire Dragon is a popular world boss in the RPG game, so you should have no trouble finding a team to help you slay it once it has respawned.

How to get to the Interdimensional Frostfire Dragon

The most straightforward way to reach the Eyrie is to join a team that’s currently recruiting to take on the Interdimensional Frostfire Dragon. Joining a team should be your main priority anyway since it’s an exceptionally tough world boss, and engaging it alone is guaranteed to result in a swift defeat. However, as part of a team, you also gain the useful ability to teleport directly to your group leader. You can simply wait until they’ve reached the Eyrie before teleporting directly to them.

Alternatively, you can get to the Eyrie by passing through the orange portal floating in the sky above the skeletal remains located just the south of the Rusty Iron Camp. The obvious way to reach the portal is by gliding from the cliff that overlooks the half-buried ribcage, but if you’d rather not scale the cliff to reach it, follow the path to the right and keep an eye out for a pile of rocks emitting a strange red glow. Destroy it to gain access to the portal hidden within. This portal will teleport you to a nearby floating platform. Defeat the four Treasure Guards waiting to ambush you, then use your jetpack to glide across to the portal.

No matter which method you take to reach the lair of the Tower of Fantasy Interdimensional Frostfire Dragon, be sure to activate the spacerift on the elevated platform directly ahead. This allows you to fast travel to the Eyrie whenever you fancy fighting it in the future.

How to defeat the Interdimensional Frostfire Dragon

The Interdimensional Frostfire dragon doesn’t have any legs, so don’t expect it to land once you’ve got its attention. Even your most powerful melee-based simulacra, such as King or Samir, won’t be of much use during this fight. Instead, you must rely upon your ranged Tower of Fantasy weapons to dish out consistent damage. Shiro’s Chakram of the Seas, Tsubasa’s Ice Wind Arrow, and Samir’s Dual EM Stars perform exceptionally well in this encounter.

The Interdimensional Frostfire Dragon moves from platform to platform over the course of the fight, making your jetpack relic essential for catching up to it – and minimising the risk of missing a jump and plummeting to your death. If you’re undecided on a secondary relic, the Type V Armor or Missile Barrage relics can also provide supplemental damage if required, though their lengthy cooldowns restrict the number of times you can activate them during the fight.

At close range, the Frostfire Dragon’s moveset consists of a tail whip and laser beam, both of which may be avoided by executing a perfect dodge to trigger Phantasia. Its ranged attacks consist of two distinct missile barrages. The first is a series of homing missiles fired one after the other. Taking damage from a single homing missile will stunlock you for long enough that any additional incoming missiles are guaranteed to hit you, so it’s imperative that you focus all your attention on avoiding them. The second missile barrage is an area-of-effect, denoted by the multitudinous red circle on the ground. Again, take care to avoid these at all costs.

Once the Interdimensional Frostfire Dragon sustains enough damage, it collapses to the ground. This is the perfect opportunity to unleash your heavy-hitting melee weapons, as well as any close-range discharge skills that have charged up during the earlier phase.

Our last piece of advice goes for every Tower of Fantasy world boss encounter, but is especially important for the Frostfire Dragon. Ensure you have a dedicated healer on your team and at least one support healer in your own weapon composition. To confirm you have equipped the best healer from the Tower of Fantasy banners, check out our Tower of Fantasy tier list.

Interdimensional Frostfire Dragon rewards

Defeating the Tower of Fantasy Interdimensional Frostfire Dragon is a huge achievement, and the rewards you can expect to receive from the chest that spawns reflect that. In order to secure the best loot and bonus experience on the table, we recommend opening it using a Type Chip to perform a perfect decipher. You can expect to receive a number of valuable items from the Frostfire Dragon loot chest, including a random SSR weapon, Magnetic Storm relic shards, and potentially SSR Samir matrix or SR Pepper matrix.

Congratulations, you’ve slain the Tower of Fantasy Interdimensional Frostfire Dragon world boss! If you’re waiting for it to respawn, take the time to complete any outstanding exploration activities, such as solving every Tower of Fantasy constellation puzzle, or breaking every electronic lock on our Tower of Fantasy password list. Additionally, the Artificial Island update includes the Tower of Fantasy Aida Cafe limited-time event, which we highly recommend taking part in if you’re looking for some easy currency to spend on pulling the Tower of Fantasy Claudia simulacrum – just don’t forget to take a look at our best Tower of Fantasy Claudia build guide if you’re successful.