Tower of Fantasy reset times are driving players crazy

Players are calling for enemies and bosses to obey Tower of Fantasy server reset times, as the Hotta Studio MMO game currently uses a different method when giving defeated enemies wait times to respawn, which players are saying is incredibly difficult to keep track of at the moment.

These enemy respawn times are a part of the hotfixes for Tower of Fantasy Artificial Island 1.5, with Hotta saying that common enemies will respawn every three days, and bosses every seven days.

It’s also been made clear in the in-game build menu that “respawn time starts when the enemy is defeated”, meaning the three and seven day countdowns are for each island and that each will differ depending on when these enemies were last defeated. As you can imagine this can be incredibly difficult to keep track of.

These enemy respawns thus don’t line up with Tower of Fantasy server reset times, and the community at large is calling on Hotta to change this to make respawns easier to track. As StarReaver notes on Reddit: “Resetting on some 24-hour multiple after performing an action is a terrible design choice that most games have figured out and learned not to implement. It generally leads to players falling behind and missing days. Resetting at a specific time is far superior.”

Tower of fantasy already resets at 2am PDT / 5am EST / 10am BST / 8pm AEDT every day anyway, and things like the daily bounties and sign-in bonuses go along with the time too. Some players are saying Hotta should tie these enemy and boss respawns to specific days of the week and with the server reset time, but still keep the three and seven day respawn rate.

As of publication it’s unclear if, or when, the Tower of Fantasy Artificial Island enemies will be tied to server reset times for their three and seven day timers.

If you need some help while playing the game, we have a Tower of Fantasy vehicles unlock guide, alongside a Tower of Fantasy tier list for September 2022, which breaks down the current meta for both weapons and simulacra characters.