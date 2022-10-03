Tower of Fantasy release date confirmed for Steam and Vera expansion

The Tower of Fantasy release date for Steam has been confirmed alongside the date for the new Vera expansion, which will allow PC players to explore two new environments with added missions, instances, bosses, raids, and events in the free-to-play sandbox game from Hotta.

Currently available on iOS and Android, or for PC players via the official site, Tower of Fantasy finally launches on Steam on October 20. Steam players will be able to download the full game, including the Vera expansion which introduces a Fallout-esque irradiated wilderness in the shape of Desert Gobby, and a cyberpunk city called Mirroria. Both of these new environments will offer a variety of extra content in the form of new missions, bosses, and instances, but especially challenging is an area of Gobby known as the Grayspace, which contains a lethal new threat called the Grayspace Entities.

Appearing in a variety of forms, the Entities are largely responsible for the ecological crises confronting Aida, and are led by a powerful foe called the Abyssants. Fast, dangerous, and tough to take down, Abyssants will offer a supreme challenge to any Wanderers brave enough to take them on, but the rewards they offer are plentiful. This is probably a good time to set up the best Tower of Fantasy Claudia build.

It’s likely that the next banner for Tower of Fantasy will be Lin, who can see in action in the latest trailer for the Vera expansion. Signups for the Tower of Fantasy 2.0 build have also begun, if you want to get a taste of the free game’s next major overhaul.

Check out our Tower of Fantasy beginner’s guide to make sure you’re tooled up and ready to go when it comes to taking out the Abyssants. You can also bag yourself the best Tower of Fantasy weapons, or locate and unlock all the best Tower of Fantasy vehicles, so you’re absolutely primed for when one of the best free games hits Steam.