Tower of Fantasy update 2.2 release date set for December

The Tower of Fantasy update 2.2 release date is revealed by Hotta Studio, with the Mirafleur Moonshade patch coming to the open-world anime game in December

Tower of Fantasy update 2.2 - new character Tian Lang

Tower of Fantasy

Hotta Studio has revealed the Tower of Fantasy update 2.2 release date, letting fans of the anime game know when they can play the Mirafleur Moonshade update. The patch will expand further on the cyberpunk city of Mirroria, part of the Tower of Fantasy 2.0 update’s Vera region, and brings with it new Tower of Fantasy character, the simulacrum Tian Lang.

Tian Lang is an Executor who uses the powerful Thunderbreaker spear, which you can see in action in a stylish Simulacrum trailer that features him making friends with some of the most adorable Tower of Fantasy animals, lots of dramatic, sweeping combos, and a rather unexpected JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure reference.

The Tower of Fantasy update 2.2 release date is December 22. Prior to its release, there will be a Nemesis rerun event running December 15-26, giving players another chance to get their hands on the Nemesis weapon and its corresponding Matrix.

