Tower of Fantasy Vera 2.0 livestream offers new codes, banner hints

The Tower of Fantasy Vera update (also known as 2.0) is the anime RPG game‘s most highly anticipated event at the moment, adding a new chapter to the cyberpunk story, as well as expanding the universe of Aida. With all eyes on the future, Hotta Studio will be running a dedicated livestream on October 13 to dive into all of the update’s new features.

Set to debut at 1pm PST / 4pm EST / 8pm BST / 9pm CEST on the Tower of Fantasy YouTube, players will be given an exclusive tour of the desert oasis and its accompanying citadel, Mirroria. Your hostesses with the mostesses will be Nemesis and Mi-a, who will apparently be joined by some of the expansion’s “new characters.”

Rumours have been rife regarding the upcoming Tower of Fantasy banners, with fan-favourites Lin, Ruby, and Saki Fuwa pegged to release next. While players initially thought the ebony-haired shadow weaver would lead the banner charge, it looks like ice queen Saki will probably be the next character made available.

Players will also be able to check out the new raids, instances, missions, and events, as well as all of the new monsters and legendary bosses they’ll encounter on their Goby adventure. We’ve already seen some stunning creatures, including the robotic volt-fire stag, Rudolph, as well as the meandering cybernetic whale that appears to guard Mirroria, so if the rest of the bosses are anything like these two we’re in for quite the battle.

There will also be a plethora of exclusive Tower of Fantasy codes up for grabs during the stream, so even if you’re not enthralled by Vera and its secrets just yet, it’s worth watching so that you can pick up some free gear.

It looks as though the Vera livestream will follow a similar format to competitor Genshin Impact, further drawing parallels between the two gacha games. Either way, if you’re looking to get ahead of the curve in 2.0, it’s worth tuning in.

We’ve also got a full breakdown of the Tower of Fantasy 2.0 release date, locations, and banners, as well as a Tower of Fantasy tier list to help you choose which simulacra to take for a spin when the update drops.