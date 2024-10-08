Despite launching in early access just a few weeks ago, side-scrolling co-op RPG Towerborne looks pretty accomplished already. That isn’t stopping developer Stoic from making some big changes right out the gate as it’s just been blessed with its first major update, and it’s pretty sizable. It’s also something of a two-for-one update, as alongside some important gameplay improvements, there’s some Halloween content to enjoy during spooky season.

That’s right, even though it’s only been out in early access for less than a month, there’s already a meaty update to dive into in Towerborne. The loot-chasing, beat ’em up RPG today welcomes dozens of improvements and even new content with its Duskveil update. On the gameplay side of things, the most notable changes are a rework of the Sentinel class to give it better blocking, a buff to Healing Shrines, and a rebalancing of the Enrage mechanic. On top of that, there’s a swathe of bug fixes across pretty much every aspect of the game.

There’s also a brand new mission type for those that love to grind. You can now rinse replayable Discovery Missions across all of the game’s biomes: Grasslands, Fungi Forest, Mountains, and Ruins. “While these missions won’t award Writs or unlock new areas, they offer variety and a fresh challenge until new content arrives,” says Stoic.

Despite its colorful, vibrant aesthetic, Towerborne isn’t going to miss out on getting a bit grim and ghoulish for Halloween. The Belfry has got a spooky makeover, and there are loads of new cosmetics to claim as well that continue the theme. There are also new rewards to claim for both Silver and Gold-tier early access backers.

Towerborne’s Duskveil update is live right now. You can check out every change and read the full patch notes right here.

While countless games – especially those in early access – profess to be ‘listening to community feedback’ or ‘building the game alongside players’ at every possible juncture, you do get the sense that Towerborne is genuinely taking this approach seriously.

“One month into Early Access and your feedback as Founders has been to-die-for! As we keep fine-tuning the experience, we’re thrilled to deliver on our promise of regular content – while ensuring our tweaks are constantly being informed by your input,” Stoic says. A full 1.0 Towerborne release date isn’t expected until next year, but to be honest, if Stoic is going to keep delivering updates of this size this regularly, it looks like it’s definitely worth jumping into now.

