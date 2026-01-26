This 96%-rated WW2 game is perfect for Steam Deck, so why isn't it verified?

I'll play anything that developer Inkle releases. Ever since I first played Heaven's Vault - a deep translation game about uncovering alien civilizations which, despite my languages degree, I got catastrophically wrong - I've picked up all of its adventures on day one. I'm yet to be disappointed. TR-49 is the latest addition to Inkle's impressive catalogue, and I played through the whole enigma-cracking World War 2 game on my Steam Deck this weekend. So why isn't it Deck Verified?

TR-49 isn't your traditional war game. It's not a competitive shooter with hyper-realistic graphics and live-service elements attached to a 40-hour campaign. Nor is it an accurate tactical simulation of a battlefield played out in real time. Arguably, it's more realistic than either of these, as it embodies the real work put in by people like Alan Turing during World War 2.

Cracking codes is as important a part of espionage as pulling the trigger of a rifle is to storming the beaches of Normandy. However, this type of game feels more natural for the Steam Deck. You don't need 120fps or lightning fast reflexes, you just need a cozy corner, a cup of tea, and a notebook to make sure you don't forget any important information.

I'm sure it wasn't quite so comfortable for those actually codebreaking in the war, but the stakes are lower here. If I fail, I just go to bed and try again in the morning, the only casualty my sleep-deprived morning brain when I'm awoken by the kids.

I devoured TR-49 over a couple of evenings, playing entirely on my Deck. It's easily my favorite game I've played this year so far, and it seems others agree with me. The game has an impressive 96% positive rating on Steam, with only minor complaints about the voice acting (which I didn't mind). But why isn't it Steam Deck Verified?

TR-49 has been designed with the Deck in mind. Inkle co-founder and narrative director Jon Ingold requested Steam Deck playtesters months ago. All the marketing has listed the Steam Deck as a target console. It works perfectly on Valve's handheld, with the only caveat that the text is a little on the small side. There must be something in the verification system that's causing a roadblock. On the Steam page itself, it says the game was optimized with the Deck in mind: "We're waiting on Valve's official verification, but rest assured - this game is built from the ground up for Deck." But let me tell you: this game works on Steam Deck.

You can buy TR-49 on Steam now for less than the price of a fancy coffee - it's just $6.49 / £5.30 thanks to a 10% discount. Check it out on Steam here.

This is one I implore you to play. If you don't want to take my word for it, take the words of 96% of people who have reviewed this game on Steam.