Transport Fever 3 release date confirmed, arriving this year as the ultimate transport management game

Developer Urban Games have confirmed a release date for the third instalment in the Transport Fever series, with preorders for all editions now open.

Transport Fever 2 has already proven to be one of the most popular titles for creating and managing a transportation network to your heart's content, down to the most minute details. Over five years on from its original release, developers Urban Games have confirmed at Gamescom that Transport Fever 3 is nearly ready to be in players' hands, confirming a release date of September 29, 2026.

We're not expecting a radical departure from what made Transport Fever 2 so popular, but rather a refined iteration of the same formula. That'll include new maps to build out your transportation empire, new and updated vehicles, along with finer control over how you can move people and materials across your world and through different eras.

Among the changes already confirmed over the previous title are improved graphical fidelity, an adjustable day and night cycle, modular railway stations, and precise control over road lanes and traffic light timing, letting you manage congestion how you see fit.

Just like Transport Fever 2, modding will play a key part in the latest game's experience, with the implementation of a new curated mods program. Urban Games have already been inviting modders to develop new creations for the new game, which will result in mods being available on Transport Fever 3 through the program from day one.

While the standard version of Transport Fever 3 will already bring plenty of new elements to the table, 'Deluxe' and 'Collector' editions of the game are also available for purchase. The Deluxe version brings a wealth of additional assets to the game, including 11 more transportation icons, such as the supersonic Concorde passenger jet and London's classic red double decker bus, along with the real-world landmarks of the Taj Mahal and Eiffel Tower.

The collector's edition goes a step further, as a physical delivery containing a deluxe edition game key, including merchandise such as a hardcover book which goes into detail on all the vehicles within Transport Fever 3, a transportation-themed card game, a hero statue, stickers, and more.

Those who pre-order the standard edition ahead of its September 29 release will also gain a handful of bonus assets to place in their world: a meticulous replica of the real-world TS Queen Mary turbine steamer ship, the Great Pyramid of Giza, and an Asian elephant which will appear in some of the game's biomes.

Pre-orders have already opened on PC following the announcement at Gamescom, with the option to purchase the game on either Steam, the Epic Games Store, or GOG. Pricing for the standard edition stands at $49.99, $64.99 for the deluxe edition, and $119.99 for the limited-volume collector's edition. If you've already purchased Transport Fever 2 in the same storefront beforehand, you can benefit from a 10% loyalty discount on all editions.