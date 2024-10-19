The moment you look at Travellers Rest, it’s easy to see how Stardew Valley inspired it. The top-down perspective, gorgeous pixel art, an array of colorful NPCs, and, of course, the farming. At this point, Stardew Valley has birthed an entire genre that’s recognizable in the blink of an eye, but Travellers Rest is different. Instead of growing a farmstead, you’re managing a bustling tavern. Crops and agriculture are part of the equation, sure, but the experience of your patrons and the health of your business are paramount. So if you’re bored of Pelican Town and fancy something new, Travellers Rest has just had yet another sizable update with loads more still planned.

There’s an awful lot in the newest Travellers Rest update, but the irrigation and beekeeping mechanics are by far the biggest additions to the tavern management game. Instead of manually watering every single crop in your field, you can now place irrigation systems that cover eight squares each. Looking after individual crops is fun at first, but nothing beats a solid logistical overhaul.

Apiaries now produce honey and wax as well, with plenty of uses for both. With more honey than ever, Isolated Games has added more recipes that use the ingredient, and beeswax can be used to make your own candles too. You’ll need to take down trees to find a queen bee for your colony first, though. Try not to get stung.

Isolated Games has added more than 20 new decorations, alongside new hairstyles if you fancy a trim. A recent Travellers Rest update even added a city to the game, with an array of new locations to visit. The streets are busy thanks to a blacksmith, sawmill, rows of shops, and an array of NPCs to meet. So if you’ve taken a step back from the game, there are a whole range of new activities to try out.

Just like with Stardew Valley, Travellers Rest has steadily been getting better and better. A collection of updates since launch have introduced fishing, a new crop system, an entire employee mechanic, and even farm animals. That’s not all, with even more planned like a player dog, mine area, thermal baths, and even combat and magic systems. If you’ve been in Stardew Valley for the long haul but are itching for something new, now’s the perfect time to give Travellers Rest a shot.

That’s not all, as Isolated Games says “most of the team is currently working on the online multiplayer mode, and we plan to release it in the first trimester of 2025.” So you don’t have long to wait before you can manage a tavern with some friends.

Alongside the free irrigation and beekeeping update, you can grab Travellers Rest at 25% off right now. Until Tuesday October 29 you’ll pay $13.49 / £11.24. You’ll find the game right here.

