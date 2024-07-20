For as much as I love Stardew Valley, I’ve always wanted to take the next step in the process and turn my produce into a bustling eatery. Fortunately, indie management sim Travellers Rest is all about just that, and it’s just become a lot larger. The Travellers Rest 0.6.5 update is the game’s biggest yet, and packs in a whole new city full of characters, shops, and other things to do. Even better, you can snag the game cheaply right now on Steam.

Your journey in Travellers Rest now begins with a story introduction that details the backstory of Rygar, the first Tavern Keeper King. This leads into a new tutorial, where the delightful boggart Mai teaches you all the basics you’ll need to get up and running with your new business. An extensive overhaul to the skill tree should provide the management game with “much more streamlined progression,” making it easier for you to decide where you want to specialize first.

Once your inn is ticking along, you’ll now be able to explore further and make your way into the city. The bustling streets are full of new locations to visit, including a blacksmith, a sawmill, numerous shops, and even a local tavern. That also means the arrival of many new NPCs to meet – ten main ones if you’re keeping count, in fact, along with numerous additional townsfolk you’ll see going about their day.

Among the newcomers are a fishmonger, a butcher, two greengrocers, a lumberjack, two blacksmiths, and a specialist dealer of decorative objects. That’s not the end, either, as there’s a lot more in the 0.6.5 patch. More food and drink recipes have arrived, along with tweaks to many of the existing ones and a new cocktail table.

The postbox, rather than functioning in its previous role as a store, will now allow you to receive letters from the various characters who’ve arrived in the city. Isolated Games says to expect more features here in the future, so stay tuned. If all these changes have tempted you to try Travellers Rest out, meanwhile, a Steam sale discount makes now a great time to do so.

Travellers Rest is 25% off on Steam through Thursday August 1, meaning you’ll pay just $13.49 / £11.24 if you buy it now. Isolated Games says it plans to increase the price of the game once it leaves early access, and so, while it’s yet to set a date for when that will be, if you’re eager to try the game out then you might want to pick it up now.

If you’re looking for even more, we’ve picked out the best farming games for your perusal, along with the best life games on PC, which should leave you with plenty of choices.

You can also follow us on Google News for daily PC games news, reviews, and guides, or grab our PCGN deals tracker to net yourself some bargains.