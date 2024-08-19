Strategy games and first-person shooters – these are the genres that define PC, from its very beginnings up to the modern day. Doom was a breakout moment. Half-Life remains one of the defining PC games of the ‘90s. But now you can get some of the best modern classics, and some golden almost-oldies, for a seriously big discount. Perhaps you’ve not played the incredible Robocop Rogue City or Trepang2. Maybe you’ve steered away from Far Cry 6 so far, or never ventured into the mind-mashing world of Deathloop. Thanks to a new Humble deal, if you want to try some of the best FPS games ever, for cheap, now is the time.

Let’s start with Trepang2. Developed by the eponymous Trepang Studio, it’s an FPS game committed entirely to spectacle. A spiritual successor to Monolith’s FEAR (more on that later), it boasts some of the greatest, goriest blood and body effects in shooter history. You think the weapons in Battlefield are loud? If you crank the volume on Trepang2 you’re liable to blow out your windows. But it’s not just for show – Trepang2 is a dark, disturbing tale about warring corporations and the horrible effects of violence.

On a similar note, the criminally underplayed Robocop Rogue City deserves a lot more attention. Of the more than 9,000 player reviews it’s received on Steam, 90% are positive – it was never one of the biggest, most popular shooters of 2023, but basically everyone who plays it seems to love Rogue City. Personally, I like the way it subverts typical FPS dynamics. It’s not about strategy, cover, or being tactical. You’re Robocop. You’re a walking, thinking tank. Especially when you find the M60, it becomes a shooter where you’re the apex predator – you’re the biggest threat.

At the other end of the spectrum, Arkane’s Deathloop demands total precision and detailed planning. Your goal is to assassinate eight key targets in a single day. If you fail, time starts over, and you need to try again. Observe their behavior, learn their weaknesses, and build a flawless run piece by piece. It’s like the biggest, bloodiest puzzle game ever made.

All these are available at a steep discount over on Humble. You can also get the entire FEAR collection, which contains FEAR, FEAR 2, FEAR 3, and all the DLC, the Stalker bundle, which is perfect if you’re getting hyped for the Stalker 2 release date, and Far Cry 6, which even the series devout had criticisms of at launch, but is certainly worth a try at such a reduced price.

Humble FPS games sale

Trepang 2 – $17.99 / £14.99 down from $29.99 / £24.99

– $17.99 / £14.99 down from $29.99 / £24.99 Robocop Rogue City – $24.99 / £22.49 down from $49.99 / £44.99

– $24.99 / £22.49 down from $49.99 / £44.99 Deathloop – $11.99 / £9.99 down from $59.99 / £49.99

– $11.99 / £9.99 down from $59.99 / £49.99 FEAR Collection – $10.99 / £7.19 down from $54.99 / £35.96

– $10.99 / £7.19 down from $54.99 / £35.96 Far Cry 6 – $14.99 / £12.49 down from $59.99 / £49.99

– $14.99 / £12.49 down from $59.99 / £49.99 Stalker bundle – $9.99 / £5.49 down from $39.99 /£20.99

If you want to get any of these great shooters, just hit the button below.

Otherwise, you might also want to try some of the best survival games, or maybe get the greatest deal possible with the best free PC games available right now.

You can also follow us on Google News for daily PC games news, reviews, and guides, or grab our PCGN deals tracker to net yourself some bargains.