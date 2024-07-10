Trepang2 is the best FPS in years, and now it’s cheaper than ever

There aren’t enough single player FPS games anymore. Over the last few years, the genre has been dominated by multiplayer and co-op projects like Valorant, Escape From Tarkov, Destiny 2, and XDefiant. That’s made one of the exceptions to this rule, last year’s ferocious, FEAR inspired single player Trepang2 more than welcome. Given that its first DLC is set to come out later this month and the base game is currently on a massive discount through Steam, now’s a great time to check the game out for yourselves.

Trepang2 was a fantastic surprise when it launched last summer. Whereas so many other throwback shooters look to the original Doom entries or Quake for their inspiration, Trepang takes notes instead from the FPS game design and horror movie tone of FEAR, providing a novel shooting experience in the process.

Through a brisk, energetic campaign, players experience a set of increasingly overwhelming gunfights where slowing down time and mastering a combination of weighty firearms, like dual wielded shotguns, is crucial for success. Its plot is also better than it needs to be to carry the player forward, offering up a creative narrative that incorporates subjects like conspiracy theories and paranormal entities into an enjoyably pulpy thriller.

Trepang2’s aptly named Bladekisser DLC, whose expanded arsenal includes a deadly looking sword, will launch on Thursday July 25. If you want to play the base game before then, it’s currently discounted on Steam by 40% from now until tomorrow, July 11, bringing its price down to $17.99 USD / £14.99. Grab a copy right here.

Otherwise, you can find more like Trepang2 by taking a look at our picks for the top horror games and old games on PC.

You can also follow us on Google News for daily PC games news, reviews, and guides, or grab our PCGN deals tracker to net yourself some bargains.