Geralt from The Witcher 3 and Zelda from Breath of the Wild join Trials of Mana with these mods

Geralt from The Witcher 3 is now an anime game protagonist. A set of mods insert him, along with Zelda and Link from Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, into the RPG game, so we can all live our RPG crossover fantasies.

Created by user619, the mods replace the standard hero character skin with that of whatever leading character you choose. Geralt, massive JRPG sword in hand, is now Duran, a “proud young soldier from Valsena, Kingdom of the Plains”. Everything else is untouched, leaving ol’ grumpy faced Witcher-man of Rivia in the middle of this bubbly anime action-adventure game where the proportions are just a bit off and the colour scheme’s a rainbow assault on the eyes. The video demo below has Kingdom Hearts vibes, if Sora was found about 25 years later after spending all that time as private mercenary.

The Link and Zelda mods are much less of a clash. Zelda replaces Riesz, a young princess, and her mod comes with a few Nintendo enemies like goombas and boo, too. Link just replaces Duran, like Geralt.

They’re all available through user619’s DeviantArt profile, with instructions on how to install from there.

If you’d like something more authentic to the Breath of the Wild experience, Genshin Impact’s pretty close – here’s how to get it on Steam. Ahead of the free upgrade next-gen players are getting, here’s an HD rework mod for The Witcher 3, and a list of the best Witcher 3 mods besides. As always, mod with caution.