Tropico 4, one of the best strategy games ever, is suddenly free

While we’re awaiting the launch of new strategy games like Age of Mythology Retold and Frostpunk 2 in the near future, there are still plenty of other great entries to the genre from the past to check out, too. Amidst classic series like SimCity, Cities Skylines, Anno, and Tropico, one of our top choices is Tropico 4, a city building and management game that is not only one of the best of its kind but is also currently available entirely for free thanks to a GOG giveaway.

Tropico 4, which came out back in 2011, is one of our favorite management games to date. Like the rest of the Tropico series, it’s set in a fictional island nation where the player, as a dictatorial ruler dubbed El Presidente, must build and manage their country’s infrastructure and government through construction and savvy, if morally dubious, political maneuvers.

The fourth instalment to the series is one of players’ favorites, thanks in part to the introduction and expansion of features like its diplomacy and internal government management systems, new natural disasters to contend with, and its roster of buildings. It also includes a 20 mission campaign that takes place over 10 different maps. While the series has gone on to include two more entries in the time since it came out, Tropico 4 is still well worth playing.

Now is also the best time to give the game a shot, given that it doesn’t currently cost anything to try it out. You can grab a free copy of Tropico 4 on GOG right here.

Or, find more like it by taking a look at our picks for the top city building games and strategy games out on PC.

You can also follow us on Google News for daily PC games news, reviews, and guides, or grab our PCGN deals tracker to net yourself some bargains.