Today’s free game from the Epic Store is a dictator’s dream

The holiday bonanza of free PC games from the Epic Games Store continues with something to please fans of strategy games and, er… dictators. Yes, Tropico is today’s giveaway, specifically Tropico 5, the 2014 entry in the long-running series. You’ve got one day to add the game to your library before it’s replaced by yet another freebie, so act fast.

You can grab Tropico 5 from the usual Epic promotion page, from now until December 24 at 8:00 PST / 11:00 EST / 16:00 GMT. As always, you’ll ‘purchase’ the game at a price of zero dollars, and it’ll be permanently added to your library from there. Claiming a freebie during the holiday sale also gets to a $10 coupon to use for the duration of the holiday sale.

Tropico 5 was the first entry in the series to add a multiplayer option, but beyond that it’s the Tropico you know. You take control of a small island starting in the 19th century, set up laws according to your whims, and lead your subjects to prosperity – or disaster, if that’s how things end up.

According to a so-far-accurate leaked list of Epic’s holiday giveaways that’s been floating around the internet, tomorrow’s freebie will be the horror puzzle-platformer, Inside. And, indeed, the wrapping paper for the next giveaway matches the game’s red-and-black colour scheme.

Also by the way there are free Steam games out there to enjoy, too.