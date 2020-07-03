Tropico 6 gets a free weekend on Steam very soon

If you’re a fan of free PC games (I mean, who isn’t?), enjoy dipping into simulation games, and have some time on your hands next weekend, then you’re in luck. It looks like Tropico 6 will be free-to-play for a period of four days next week for the low, low price of exactly zero of your hard-earned dollars, pounds, or euros.

That’s according to SteamDB, which tracks the upcoming free promotions headed to Valve’s platform in the not-too-distant future. Next up on the list is Limbic Entertainment’s 2019 title, which will be free to dive into between 18:00 BST / 13:00 ET / 10:00 PT on July 9 and 21:00 BST / 16:00 ET / 13:00 on July 12, according to the site. So, if you forget or decide not to scoop it up as part of the ongoing Steam Summer Sale 2020 for 40% off, you’ll still get a chance to give it a go without dipping too far into your wallet.

It’s not certain whether the version playable for free will include any DLC, but it’s most likely to be the base game.

If you’re yet to try the game, you might find our Tropico 6 score roundup handy, to see how it was received by critics. It drew generally favourable scores across the board, suggesting that if you’re a fan of the Tropico series – or city-building games in general – it might be the thing for you. We also have a Tropico 6 review for you to take a look at, too.

Otherwise, take a look at our lists of the best free Steam games and free GOG games if you’d like to what else is out there for the ultimate cheapest price.