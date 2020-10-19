Humble Strategy Sale offers Tropico, Darkest Dungeon, TABS, and more dirt-cheap

If you’re looking for some great strategy games to enjoy while making a contemplative stroke of the beard you may or may not have, the Humble Store has just the thing: a big ol’ sale on tactical titles of all stripes, offering a whole lot of great games and DLC at discounts of up to 85% off.

You can head to the Humble Store Strategy Sale page for the full list of discounts, but there are plenty of highlights. The offers are heavy on the Tropico, as you’ll find the third, fourth, fifth, and sixth entries in the island dictator simulations, plus big selections of the respective DLC packs, available at steep discounts.

You’ll find the ridiculous battlefield simulation(?), Totally Accurate Battle Simulator, for 33% off, and the well-loved grim fantasy of Darkest Dungeon at 75% off. The whole Banner Saga series has gone cheap, and while it’s iffy to call it a strategy game, I’d give Hypnospace Outlaw a very strong recommendation. My colleague Ian gives a similarly vociferous thumbs-up to Tooth and Tail at 85% off.

Tropico 6 is also heading up the Humble Choice October 2020 selection, so double-check on that bundle if you’re interested.

